Hockey India Awards will motivate us to perform better and better: Deep Grace Ekka

Ekka has made vital contributions to the Indian team's victories at the Olympic Qualifiers 2019 and FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers last year.

Published: 05th March 2020 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women hockey team's defender Deep Grace Ekka

Indian women hockey team's defender Deep Grace Ekka (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian women team's defender Deep Grace Ekka and Hockey India Awards nominee in two categories said these awards will only motivate her to perform better and better.

Ekka has been nominated for Hockey India Dhruv Batra Player of the Year 2019 (Women) and Hockey India Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year 2019 at the Hockey India 3rd Annual Awards 2019.

"It's a very important year for hockey teams and I'm sure these awards will only motivate us to better and better. It feels very good to be nominated in two categories. The awards have always been a big motivation for all of us," said the 25-year-old.

The much-awaited event is set to be held in New Delhi on Sunday, March 8. These awards are given in recognition of excellence in performance for the year 2019 and overall contribution to the game of hockey.

Ekka has made vital contributions to the Indian team's victories at the Olympic Qualifiers 2019 and FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers last year.

Ekka stressed on the fact that when she saw her teammates win awards in the past, she was inspired to play even better for the team.

"I've never won a Hockey India Award earlier but whenever my teammates have been honoured in the past, I felt very motivated to perform well for my team and be recognized too," said the defender.

Ekka will be up against Gurjit Kaur, Rani and Savita in the Hockey India Dhruv Batra Player of the Year 2019 (Women) award category. The Indian team captain Rani said that she is honoured to be nominated for the award.

"Being nominated for the Hockey India Dhruv Batra Player of the Year 2019 (Female) is a huge honour for me. Our team has put up some excellent performances in the last year and I am looking forward to all of my teammates being recognized in the event," said Rani.

