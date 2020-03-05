IMPACT Wrestling announces tie-up with DSport

Home Sport Other

The exclusive deal will include monthly specials from IMPACT Wrestlings IMPACT Plus service, including Sacrifice from February and Lockdown in March.

Impact World Champ Tessa Blanchard

Impact World Champ Tessa Blanchard (Photo | Tessa Blanchard Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: IMPACT Wrestling on Wednesday announced a new television distribution deal with Discovery India, expanding its audience reach in this part of the world. As part of the agreement, Discovery will broadcast 12 monthly IMPACT Plus specials on DSPORT and DSPORT HD across the Indian subcontinent. The exclusive deal will include monthly specials from IMPACT Wrestlings IMPACT Plus service, including Sacrifice from February and Lockdown in March.

"IMPACT Wrestling has always maintained a strong presence in India and the Indian sub-continent where our passionate fan base continues to grow," said Ed Nordholm, Chief Corporate Officer of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and president of IMPACT Wrestling. "With our volume of events increasing over the last two years, there has been more demand for exclusive and original IMPACT Wrestling content in the market. We are excited to be partnering with Discovery India to launch our monthly IMPACT Plus specials on DSPORT and look forward to continued international growth and expansion opportunities."

"We are delighted to partner with Impact Wrestling in our attempt to showcase the best possible professional wrestling action for discerning fans in India," said Vijay Rajput, Senior Vice President, Affiliate Sales and Head of Sports Business - South Asia, Discovery. "Wrestling as a sport continues to show positive uptake in the country and we are eager to grow it as a focus area in our programming mix."

IMPACT Wrestling's roster features the likes of the stable's World Champion Tessa Blanchard, UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock and legends Rob Van Dam and Rhino, high-flying X-Division stars such as Rich Swann and TJP, former NFL player Moose, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, and Michael Elgin, plus the Knockouts, including Champion Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary and Tenille Dashwood.

Since its inception in 2002, IMPACT! has been a leading destination for professional wrestling fans, televised globally in 120 countries, including AXS TV in the US, while growing its popularity and reach on YouTube, Twitch, Pluto and social media platforms.

