No ranking points but no problem for NRAI

There will be no ranking points in the World Cup to be held in New Delhi on March 15-25, but minimum qualification standard stays.

Published: 05th March 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There will be no ranking points in the World Cup to be held in New Delhi on March 15-25, but minimum qualification standard stays. The international shooting federation’s latest statement has cast some kind of a dampener but the National Rifle Association of India is not overtly worried. Since almost all top shooters have qualified, the MQS is more relevant for India right now than ranking points. It was something that was expected after Tuesday’s ministry of health travel advisory that would have meant athletes from some countries wouldn’t have got visas because of the coronavirus. “...The organisers of the ISSF World Cup in New-Delhi cannot guarantee the participation of all the athletes who would like to enter those competitions.

NRAI president Raninder Singh

Therefore no ranking points can be earned at this World Cup. Still, it will be possible to achieve the MQS that can influence on athletes’ chances to get the desired Olympic Quota Places,” read the ISSF statement
NRAI president Raninder Singh said it is not something that has taken them by surprise. “No one will be disenfranchised of their rights to qualify on merit,” he told this daily. “Everyone has to have equality. No one should be at a disadvantage and ranking points should be equally available to all. So this is something that was inevitable.”

However, Singh ensured that whosoever was seeking ranking points in New Delhi would be given an opportunity by the ISSF soon. “This is an unprecedented situation, something no one has ever encountered. The ISSF is looking into possibilities of hosting events that would give ample chances to these athletes to accumulate points,” he said. Interestingly, there is a possibility that the ranking system might also be tweaked. Though he did not want to elaborate, Singh said the two shooters Kynan Chenai (trap) and Anish Bhanwala (25m pistol) would be given chances to accumulate those points.

The NRAI president is hoping there would be a good house during the event. “We had record number of entries before the coronavirus but now there have been withdrawals,” he said. “I am still optimistic that we will have a good number of shooters participating here.” As for coronavirus, the NRAI will take precautions and will be in touch with relevant ministries to check on the status on a daily basis. Besides distributing masks and hand sanitisers, there will be instructions to wash hands at frequent intervals. Since the number of positive cases are not alarming, the NRAI is hoping the event would go on without issues. 

global updates

Badminton Asia C’ships moved
Badminton Asia Champio­nships have been moved out of Wuhan to Manila, Philippines. The event will be staged from  April 21-26. “Badminton Asia (BA) together with Philippine Badminton Association has been working closely to ensure visa approval for pla­yer and officials’,”  BA said.

Tokyo Olympics rugby test cancelled
Japan cancelled the Tokyo Olympics’ rugby test event on Tuesday. Organisers said they couldn’t guarantee a safe running of the Asia Sevens Invitational. “We are not able to guarantee that the tournament will be held safely at this point,” Japan Rugby Football Union said.

