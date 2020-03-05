Home Sport Other

Sakshi one win away from sealing Olympic berth

A product of the famed Bhiwani Boxing Club, Sakshi needs just one more win to confirm her Olympic dream. 

Published: 05th March 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Sakshi Chaudhary (C)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former world youth champion Sakshi Chaudhary belied her age to put up a remarkable performance on Wednesday. Starting her quest for a Tokyo Olympics berth in the ongoing Asia/Oceania qualifiers in Amman, Jordan, the 19-year-old stunned fourth seed and 2019 Asian Championships silver medallist Nilawan Techasuep of Thailand 4-1.

A product of the famed Bhiwani Boxing Club, Sakshi needs just one more win to confirm her Olympic dream. On Wednesday, the 57kg boxer displayed remarkable maturity. In the opening round, she took some time to study her more-famed rival, who showed some real aggression and had Sakshi on her toes with some good punches.

Techasuep was aggressive in the second round as well and had Sakshi on the backfoot with a barrage of combination straight punches. But Sakshi kept calm in the final round. She hit some good counter-punches to keep her opponent at bay. “I knew she is a strong boxer but we had a plan for the bout. The coaches had advised me to use counter-tactics against her and that really worked and I could land my punches cleanly on her,” Sakshi said. India high performance director Raffaele Bergamasco, who has coached her since her youth days, conceded that he was wary of Sakshi’s opponent. But he was happy with the manner in which Sakshi adapted. 

“Sakshi was excellent, she beat a great opponent. I was actually a little worried before the bout given her opponent’s experience. But we had worked on a strategy and she adapted well during the match and it was a good performance. Now, our focus is the next bout,” he told this daily. Next up for Sakshi is IM Aeji of Korea. Later, Simranjit Kaur (60kg) beat Kazakhstan’s Rimma Volossenko 5-0. On Thursday, the focus will shift to the 2019 World Championships bronze medallist Manish Kaushik (63kg), who’ll face Chinese Taipei’s Lai Chu-En in the pre-quarters. Sachin Kumar (81kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) will also be seen in action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sakshi Chaudhary Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp