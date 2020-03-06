Home Sport Other

Viswanathan Anand, Koneru Humpy to lead Indian challenge in Chess Olympiad

Apart from the 50-year old Anand, Grandmasters P Harikrishna and Vidit Gujrathi look like to be certainties in the men's team.

Published: 06th March 2020 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Chess Grand Master Viswanathan Anand

Indian Chess Grand Master Viswanathan Anand (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand will lead the Indian team in the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held in Moscow in August with the legendary Vladimir Kramnik set to train the men's squad.

World number two Koneru Humpy will be the spearhead among Indian women in the biennial event that is likely to see participation of around 180 countries, a press release from All India Chess Federation (AICF) said.

The 44th Chess Olympiad will be held from August 5 to 18.

Apart from the 50-year old Anand, Grandmasters P Harikrishna and Vidit Gujrathi look like to be certainties in the men's team.

VIEW GALLERY: Here are some lesser-known facts about chess wizard Viswanathan Anand

However, it could be a close race for the remaining spots in the five-member men's team.

B Adhiban is expected to take one of the places on current form while the likes of K Sasikiran, S P Sethuraman, Surya Shekhar Ganguly and Aravindh Chithambaram would also be in contention for other spots in the team.

Humpy and Dronavalli Harika will form part of the women's team on the basis of their rankings, while Tania Sachdev, Bhakti Kulkarni and R Vaishali are front-runners for the remaining three slots on current form.

However, a final decision on the team will be based on how the players perform in the coming months, the AICF release said.

INTERVIEW: 'The only thing that matters is winning', says grandmaster Viswanathan Anand

As per rules, the final decision on the composition of the team can be taken only on May 1.

The AICF also said it has plans to have former world champion Kramnik as the trainer for the men team for at least two camps.

A decision on the coach for the women's team would be taken soon, the release said.

AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan said the Olympiad was a good chance for India to shine and show "we are the new power in chess."

"I think this could be our chance to show the world that we are indeed the new power in chess, we have a string of young grandmasters waiting to be world class players in the years to come and at the top we have some of the finest players today," he said.

He thanked Microsense India for agreeing to support the training programme with Kramnik.

Anand had participated in the last Olympiad at Batumi, Georgia in 2018.

After remaining in medal contention for a long period in the 11-round Swiss event, the men's team finished seventh while the women had taken eighth spot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chess Olympiad Koneru Humpy Viswanathan Anand
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp