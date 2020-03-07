NADA revokes bans on four

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Penalties imposed upon four athletes, whose urine samples had initially returned positive for banned substances, have been overturned after the samples tested differently in another lab.

This daily had reported that four samples, which had tested positive at the now-suspended National Dope Testing Laboratory in March 2019, had turned out to be negative in a lab in Rome. “Upon reanalysis of these samples, a different finding was returned which indicated that the athletes could no longer be considered to have committed Anti-Doping Rule Violation,” read a National Anti-Doping Agency statement.