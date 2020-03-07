Shooting World Cup shifted to later date  

Home Sport Other

In the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus and restrictions on foreign athletes, the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi scheduled from March 15-26 has been postponed.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus and restrictions on foreign athletes, the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi scheduled from March 15-26 has been postponed. With the hope that the situation will improve, organisers National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) have sent a proposal to the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) to divide the World Cup into two parts. According to the proposal, they want the rifle and pistol competitions from May 5-12 and shotgun competitions from June 2-9. Countries pulling out of the World Cup had become a recurring theme. That compelled the ISSF to drop ranking points from the event.

“The last fortnight has seen a dramatic increase in the number of member nations falling prey to the spread of the coronavirus,” NRAI president Raninder Singh said in a press release. He is also the chairman of the Organising Committee of the Delhi World Cup. “...As a consequence of the accelerated spread of this malady, from the confirmed original participation at this event, 23 nations, consisting of 240 athletes and 114 accompanying officials have been obliged to withdraw their participation from this event.”

Initially, 335 shooters from 58 nations featured on the entry list. With ranking points taken away from the tournament, foreign participants who had enrolled for the event had nothing much to play for. And with many obligations and restrictions, the withdrawal always seemed inevitable. “...The ISSF was obliged to withdraw ranking points to the Delhi World Cup (for finalists and medal winners only MQS was retained). This, in turn, has clearly also contributed to the withdrawal of some of the aforementioned nations, though it is difficult for us as OC to assess exactly how many that would entail,” the letter notes.

But if the fresh proposal is accepted by the ISSF, it could potentially attract more shooters as the OC has requested the world body to restore full ranking points. “The OC has also requested the president (ISSF) to accord his consent so that both these World Cups would see the ISSF restoring full ranking points other than & including those for MQS. We are confident that this shall be deeply appreciated by all competing nations and their athletes.” The letter also states that the ISSF has forwarded the proposal to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and is waiting for the latter’s decision.

