Vikas Krishan one win away from Olympic qualification, Tanwar loses

NEW DELHI: Former Asian Games gold medallist boxer Vikas Krishan (69kg) put up a dominating performance to begin his Olympic qualification campaign with a unanimous decision win against Kyrgyzstans Nursultan Mamataly in Amman, Jordan, on Friday.

However, Naman Tanwar lost 0-5 to Syria's Alaa Ghousoun in the 91kg category. It was the first defeat for the Indian contingent in Amman.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vikas took apart his younger opponent in the second round after a cautious first round. Mamataly came out swinging in the third and tried to keep up the attack, but Krishan took full advantage of the gulf in experience. He was comfortable when pushed back to the rope and kept raining punches on Mamataly whenever possible.

Krishan will now face Quincy Sewonrets Okazawa of Japan in the next round as he looks to qualify for the Olympics a third consecutive time.

Tanwar was drawn into making moves by Ghoussoun who was happy to fire from the backfoot. Tanwar had the longer reach but was never able to take full advantage of it as Ghousoun's counter punches found the target more often than not.