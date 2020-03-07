Wait and watch scenario for India’s hockey teams

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With folded hands in namaste style, India women’s coach Sjoerd Marijne greeted a couple of journalists at the Sports Authority of India. Even though if he might have done it in a joking manner, the fear of coronavirus is palpable. The national women’s team was one of the first to be affected by the coronavirus in India, in terms of Tokyo Olympics preparations, as their tour of China (March 14-25) was cancelled last month. It caused changes in plans.

A conditioning camp planned after the China tour was brought forward. It is scheduled to end next week. With the Olympics on the horizon, it is important for them to play matches and a tour of the Netherlands and Germany from April 11-27 is on the pipeline. However, the itinerary is yet to be announced.“Nobody can do anything about this. It is not about blaming anyone. But Hockey India and SAI worked hard to organise another tour for us. Probably we will be travelling to the Netherlands and Germany and I hope we can play matches,” Marijne said.

With India not playing in the Pro League, such tours are important. As per schedule, India will travel to South Korea, which reported many cases, in June. It remains to be seen if that goes ahead.Despite the uncertainty, the International Olympic Committee has been urging athletes to prepare in full steam for Tokyo. And the men’s and women’s hockey teams were sweating it out under a hot sun on Friday.

“This next three weeks or so, will be moving our training during the middle of the day, in hot weather. We are sharing with the women’s team. We either take the 12-2 pm slot or 2-4 pm, which is the hottest part of the day. Next week, it will be warmer. If we are trying to replicate conditions we will get in Tokyo, then this is the best way of doing it,” said men’s coach Graham Reid.The men’s preparations have not been affected much so far. However, tour of Germany and England are lined up for April and May, respectively. With UK confirming a second virus fatality on Friday, Reid is aware of the need to follow guidelines.

“We have to be guided by the experts, the FIH, the Indian ministry and follow their guidelines. You do not want to get caught, not being able to get back to into the country. It is a day by day thing. We just need to be sure that we are on top of what is happening,” said Reid. “We cannot control coronavirus. The hygiene part is important. We are following the standard things WHO is saying, wash hands, keeping check on temperatures etc..”