Khelo India Winter Games under threat

The  inaugural edition of the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) could become the first event to be scrapped midway because of the ongoing threat of the coronavirus. 

Published: 08th March 2020 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The  inaugural edition of the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) could become the first event to be scrapped midway because of the ongoing threat of the coronavirus. The Games, which had its inauguration on Friday, was supposed to begin on Saturday but it has been pushed back by a day because of ‘inclement weather’ according to officials. But there is a feeling that the Games itself, scheduled to take place at Gulmarg till Wednesday, could be cancelled because of the ongoing concerns with respect to the spread of COVID-19. The winter games federation officials and the state government are looking into it. If weather forecast is not encouraging for the next couple of days, the event will be cancelled. 

The indication gets stronger after Jammu & Kashmir had its first case of a patient testing positive for the virus on Saturday. The neighbouring Ladakh had two testing positive for the same disease. In this atmosphere, it remains to be seen if the authorities will go ahead. That’s what the Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu, had batted for in a tweet on Friday. “In view of the #COVID2019 situation,” he posted,  “I personally believe the ‘Khelo India’ sports event in Gulmarg should be cancelled. I have conveyed this to the administration as well as the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Sh GC Murmu. Precautions are vital.”

Meanwhile, the ministry clarified that there is no written communication with the Indian cricket board until Saturday. The ministry believes advisory of the state and the centre cannot be ignored and the BCCI will definitely follow. Also World Anti-Doping Agency has said  they are watching to detect possible testing “gaps” that might require action.

