Home Sport Other

Dutch influence helping Sreejesh chart path to rediscovering form

The  one constant theme in India’s first six Pro League matches this year has been PR Sreejesh’s form.

Published: 09th March 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

PR Sreejesh

PR Sreejesh (Photo | Hockey India Twitter)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The one constant theme in India’s first six Pro League matches this year has been PR Sreejesh’s form. The custodian was back to his best in most of those games, reminding viewers why he was nicknamed ‘Spiderman’ by the fraternity. In an interview to this daily, the 31-year-old spoke about what he has done differently recently, why he is fond of sports biographies and how he made peace with missing his two kids’ formative years. Excerpts:-
 
 On the changes to his training schedule 
That thing happens when you're stuck with your own mind. Dennis (van de Pol; Dutch goalkeeping trainer) had come down to train us last year. We trained under him for a couple of weeks. And Jaap (Stockmann; former Dutch keeper) is one of my good friends. I have been speaking to both of them on (apps). I talk to them about what is happening with me, what is going through my mind and... how I need to mentally prepare for my games. Once you reach a certain age, you need to prepare mentally. They are experienced and have been guiding me in the right way.

Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been
one among India's highlights in their 
Pro League campaign this year

On what Dennis and Jaap have told him 
I am almost 32, so they cannot change my playing style. But they have been working on my footwork and have taught me some new techniques. Whatever they have told me, I have implemented it in such a way so that it suits my own style of playing.

On if this is the best he has felt in the last few years 
Yes. Performances have been good (recently). In 2019, we didn’t play against big teams so as a goalkeeper you don’t get the chance to shine. Now, it’s the time to show what I’m capable of. The last two months have perhaps changed the perception of what we (goalkeepers) can do. 
 
On India winning smaller tournaments but failing on the big stage 
In smaller tournaments, there is not much pressure. When it comes to the semifinals and final of the big meets, where we are not used to that sort of pressure, that’s the time we shake. That’s the time we have committed mistakes in our basics. We have learned from them. We have been to quarters (at the World Cup and Olympics) in the last four years. We know what the pressure is going to be. Now that the team knows what it is like experiencing that pressure, we are getting results.  

On what book he is reading currently 
Da Vinci Code (laughs). I usually stick to sports biographies. It’s a good primer to see how athletes tackle challenges. It helped me a lot when I suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2017. That’s the time you need advice the most, stuff like motivational quotes because you need it to battle your own insecurity.

On that one very important advice he picked up 
Till the injury, I thought hockey was everything. When I got injured, people said, ‘what would happen to Indian hockey’. Nothing happened. Within a month, somebody replaced me. That’s when I realised that there are more important things than hockey like family. I learned to take things phase by phase and that hockey is just one phase.  

On as a father of two kids, the things that he has missed out on 
Definitely (missed out on a lot). But you need to sacrifice when it comes to playing for the country. I spent all my time in national camps and missed out on everything. But if and when my daughter, in the future, says something like ‘my dad was a legend’... that will make up for everything.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sreejesh
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp