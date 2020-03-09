Reluctant move pays off for Tokyo berth-winner Rani

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pooja Rani was trying hard to keep her emotions in check after becoming the first Indian boxer to secure a Tokyo Olympics quota on Sunday. “It feels unreal right now. I’m so delighted,” was her immediate reaction after beating Pornnipa Chutee of Thailand in the women’s 75kg quarterfinals of the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifiers in Amman, Jordan.

It was indeed unreal given her tale. Having won a gold (81kg) at the Asian Championships in 2019, the pugilist from Haryana said that she never wanted to take a shot at 75kg category. Given that she had mixed results in the past, she was not keen on moving down the weight category. That aforementioned gold had come after she failed to make the team during the 2018 World Championships. That had dented her confidence. “I didn’t want to join the 75kg but the coaches had so much confidence in me.”

Despite her reluctance, backing from India high-performance director Raffaele Bergamasco and her coach Sanjay Kumar ensured that she gained confidence to begin a fresh quest. “She is a delicate soul. There have been instances when she would be asked to sit for trials despite beating her rivals many times. Sometimes that would make her so disheartened that she would cry,” Sanjay, her coach since the start of her career, revealed.

She had seen a fair amount of success in the middleweight category before that. That had prompted the coaches to make the shift. “She had won a medal during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in the middleweight category and I knew she could do well. But she lacked that belief.” Backing from coaches had injected belief in Pooja, who is supported by Lakshya Sports. But she still had a lot to do given that middleweight category has always been a tough one. “I had been working on the physical aspect of my game. Since I have had shoulder problems in the past, I have a physio who has helped me build strength in recent times.”

Her decision to change and adapt paid off as she won the bout against Chutee with ease (5-0). Rani used all her experience to soak in pressure and take apart her younger rival. “I was nervous before the fight. Even during the weigh-in, I was worried as I didn’t know anything about my opponent. I tried to check out her videos on YouTube but was unable to find any,” the 29-year-old said.

High five for India

Later, Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) also secured a quota after beating Uzbekistan’s Maftunakhon Melieva 5-0. Vikas Krishan (69kg) moved one step closer to realising his dream by winning his quarterfinal bout against Sewonrets Okazawa of Japan and securing an Olympic quota. However, Sachin Kumar (81kg) lost his bout. But he will get another shot for Olympic quota in the box-off. Ashish Kumar (75kg) became the fourth Indian to clinch a quota with a unanimous win (5-0) over Maikhel Muskita of Indonesia in the quarters. Veteran Satish Kumar (+91kg) also breezed past his opponent to bag a quota and made it a memorable day for India.