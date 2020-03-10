Home Sport Other

Meet postponed, judokas seek nod for Georgia trip

“More than 800 judokas apart from officials and support staff from across the country were expected to be a part of it.

firoz mirza
CHENNAI: A strongly-worded letter by the host association expressing concerns over proposed senior nationals due to the coronavirus has forced Judo Federation of India (JFI) to postpone the event. The Senior National Judo Championship was to be held in Chandigarh from March 16 to 20. JFI has also postponed the National Coaches’ Education Seminar and Clinic at NIS, Patiala, from March 25 to 30. 

“More than 800 judokas apart from officials and support staff from across the country were expected to be a part of it. But managing them especially in the wake of the outbreak is not possible. We will decide on new dates soon,” Man Mohan Jaiswal, secretary-general JFI, told this daily. The federation decided to postpone the event after it received a letter from Amateur Judo Association of Chandigarh. “In the wake of the threat posed by the spread, all programmes of the government and other institutions are being cancelled or postponed. The Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament has been pushed to September. Experts have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of the disease,” it read.

The missive sent by NS Thakur, secretary of the Chandigarh unit, to the JFI president seeking his advice added, “In case JFI decides to go ahead with the event, the onus of the threat posed by the virus will have to be owned by the federation and this association will not be responsible. Also, in case the event is being ordered to be held, the huge expenses to combat the disease will be the responsibility of the national federation.” Jasleen Singh Saini, who has almost qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the 66kg category, confirmed that the nationals had been postponed.

He reiterated that the three Olympic qualifying events including the Georgia Grand Prix this month are still on. Earlier, IJF had cancelled the Rabat Grand Prix scheduled in Morocco from March 6 to 8.  
Jaiswal also said that Indian judokas are planning to attend a training camp in Georgia ahead of the international event. “I received a letter from judokas, who have chances of qualifying for the Games, expressing interest in attending a training camp in Georgia. We have decided to take undertakings from these judokas given the situation due to the medical emergency. The process is on and interested judokas can leave after they get the visas.”

