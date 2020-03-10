Mixed & solo, Manika sets double qualifying goal

Ayantan Chowdhury By

NEW DELHI: Most athletes try and peak by the time the Olympics arrives. India’s top female paddler Manika Batra is showing signs of the form that saw her win Commonwealth Games and Asian Games medals in 2018.Fresh off a mixed doubles bronze in Hungarian Open and almost securing a team quota for the Indian team for Tokyo, the 24-year-old is focussed on making the Games cut. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the ASICS athlete was part of the launch of the New Strong campaign, where this daily caught up with her.

Did you choose to skip Qatar & Oman Open because of coronavirus? Have your plans taken a hit because of this?

I decided to back out of the Qatar and Oman Open because I wanted to focus on training. In the hectic calendar, we also need to carefully plan our training regimen. But yes, we are scared for our health. That is why so many players across sports are backing out and we are seeing so many tournaments getting postponed. The priority for me now is to take care of my health and keep training so that whenever tournaments are rescheduled, I’m ready to give it my best. I have no plans to travel to any tournament as of now. I will be training in Pune only.

The Hungarian Open saw you and A Sharath Kamal combine to win bronze. How confident are you of making the Tokyo cut as a mixed doubles pair? Have you chalked out training plans with Sharath?

The Hungarian Open was great for me in singles and mixed doubles. As for doubles, I feel the performances we put up was close to our best. Me and Sharath bhaiya really gel well and the Asian Games bronze is testament to that. We need to keep at it.

During the World Team Qualification tournament, not many had given the women’s team a chance. But they came very close to making the cut... We were so close. After our loss to Romania, the entire squad was really disappointed. But these things are part of sport. It just showed that we are good enough to face anybody. The women’s game is definitely improving and this showing will give us a lot of confidence going forward.

Your recent form has been top notch. Anything different that you are doing which is working?

In the Hungarian Open, I beat the World No 27 from Chinese Taipei (Chen Szu-Yu) after being 0-3 down. During the World Team qualification, I beat World No 26 Bernadette Szocs. My training In Pune’s India Khelega Centre has really helped me grow as a player. My coaches, sparring partners constantly push me to be the best that I can be. But I know that I need to keep improving as there is no end to perfection.

With the Olympic qualifiers up next, are you feeling pressure?

There is pressure of course, no point in denying that. It is good because it keeps you motivated to remain at the top of your game. I’m working a lot on both the physical and mental aspects. My mindset is such that I prepare equally for all tournaments. I’m obviously focussed on making the cut for Tokyo but my dedication and hard work has never wavered. I would also like to thank the sports ministry for their constant support that makes things easier for us athletes.

Your association with ASICS and their Women’s Day programme?

I have been an ASICS athlete for a long time. I’m privileged to launch the ‘New Strong’ campaign created for women. The collection is meant to inspire women throughout and to make them confident of who they are.