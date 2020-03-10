Home Sport Other

Widespread domestic disruption

After shooting World Cup, Santosh Trophy, judo and junior athletics nationals stalled due to outbreak; India’s football World Cup qualifiers also deferred

Published: 10th March 2020 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 09:03 AM

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a foregone conclusion that the Indian football team’s matches in March would not go ahead. But they are going to be out of action for a lot more than that. Apart from their 2022 World Cup qualifier against Qatar later this month, the matches against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in June have been postponed too.

FIFA on Monday revealed that all Asian qualifiers for the Qatar WC had been postponed. “Following consultation with Asia’s member associations, FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have agreed to postpone the upcoming Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as follows,” said a statement. 

“Matches originally scheduled to take place during the international window of March 23-31, 2020 and June 1-9, 2020 are postponed. FIFA and the AFC will discuss further details of the postponed matches. However, in order to support the member associations concerned, and provided that the safety of all individuals involved meets the required standards and that the member associations due to play each other mutually agree, the match(es) may still be played during the international windows of March or June 2020, but always subject to prior approval from both FIFA and the AFC.”

This will affect three of India’s matches. They were supposed to take on Asian champions Qatar at Bhubaneswar on March 22 before facing Bangladesh in Dhaka on June 4. Their final match of the window was supposed to be against Afghanistan in Kolkata.  These matches will now likely be played in September-October. It is now likely that the national team will not be able to play together for the next six months or so. This newspaper had earlier reported that a friendly against Tajikistan on March 31 had already been cancelled. All India Football Federation secretary Kushal Das said that at this time, the players’ health was the most important thing. “No team will travel to India, nothing will happen,” Das said. “This is a worldwide crisis. Business, industries, everything is being impacted. This is a huge situation, it’s not about keeping the national team together. We have to wait and watch.”

Santosh Trophy affected
AIFF also announced that the Santosh Trophy finals, which were supposed to be held in Aizawl from April 14 to 27, has been postponed. In a letter sent to the ten participating associations, the federation have taken this call as per the advisory issued by the government. “AIFF will monitor the situation in upcoming days and will decide on fresh dates, which will be communicated in due course,” the letter stated.

