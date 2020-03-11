Home Sport Other

Big talk is forgotten, it's performance which stays: Mary Kom after qualifying for Olympics

Talking about Olympics, Mary Kom feels her experience of over two decades will help her reach the podium for a better medal than 2012.

Published: 11th March 2020 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

MaryKom

Boxer Mary Kom (File|AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian boxing icon MC Mary Kom pulled no punches as she lambasted critics and challengers after securing her second Olympic appearance, saying those who bring politics into sports should remember that it's performance that creates legacy, not big statements.

Speaking to PTI from Amman, Jordan after booking her Olympic berth by making the semifinals of the Asia/Oceania Qualifiers, Mary Kom (51kg) also said her experience of over two decades will be her biggest weapon against younger opponents in Tokyo.

She ended with a bronze at the qualifiers.

"It is huge for me. I feel as if I have proved myself. It really means a lot and a huge weight is off my shoulders. I hope it changes mindset of people who are against me, people who try to manipulate and bring politics into sport," the 37-year-old six-time world and five-time Asian champion said.".talking outside the ring can only fetch headlines.

Those headlines will be forgotten and after that, it's just the performance. If you talk big and the results don't add up, it will hurt you in the long run. So let your punches do the talking and create a legacy that won't be forgotten," she added.

Her reference was to the selection controversy that preceded the qualifiers when former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen sought Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju's intervention while demanding a trial bout against the Manipuri.

The ill-tempered and hyped trial bout was won by Mary Kom.

"Politics should not dictate sports. It is not good for India. I am just thankful to god that I could prove that I am right, that I am worthy," said the boxer whose maiden Olympic appearance was in 2012 when women's boxing made its debut at the Games.

She brought home a bronze that year.

"I have never done anything bad to anyone. I respect everyone, senior or junior, doesn't matter to me. But when I am questioned the way I was, it is irritating for me. There should be respect, that's all. Be nice and I will be nice to you," she added.

"Again and again and again, I am just dragged. I can say a lot but that negativity is behind me. I have proved myself inside the ring and I would let the matter rest. I am looking forward to my second Olympics," she further said referring to similar past furores involving Pinki Jangra and L Sarita Devi.

Talking about Olympics, Mary Kom feels her experience of over two decades will help her reach the podium for a better medal than 2012.

"Experience allows me to control the pace of bouts.

I face a lot of aggressive and fast girls now but what they don't have is experience and I ensure that it becomes my biggest weapon.

"You can be the fittest and the fastest boxer around but I will always have the experience to dictate how the bout goes.

This is what is going to be my biggest advantage at the Olympics," she said.

But what about the uncertainty looming on the fate of the Olympics due to the global novel coronavirus outbreak, which has left over 4,000 dead and more than 100,000 infected.

"Of course I am concerned, it has spread so widely.

We have to be careful, not just me but all the athletes.

I have heard about the speculation that the Olympics might be cancelled.

"But What can I say? It's not in my hands but I am confident that this will be brought under control and the Olympics will be held as scheduled. Let's see what happens," she said.

Will it have a bearing on her training plans given that travelling outside for it may not be an option due to the coronavirus threat.

"I will see about that. I will have a discussion with my coach (Chhote Lal Yadav) and figure out my plan after that," she said.

The Tokyo Olympics will also be her last.

Given the enormity of her achievements, it is bound to be an emotionally overwhelming campaign in Tokyo.

But Mary Kom said there is lots to take care of before she can allow emotions to step in.

"It will be emotional no doubt. There will be lots of pressure as well and it will not be easy to deal with all that," she said.

"But I will try my best like always. In fact, I will rather just focus on getting the results I want, the emotions can wait for until after that," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mary Kom Olympics
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp