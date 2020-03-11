Plucky Vikas reaches final, but set to sit out

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: VIKAS Krishan had returned to the amateur circuit with a reputation. And he has managed to keep it intact, having already secured an Olympic quota and getting a step closer to his reason behind return — a medal at the Olympics. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old made a giant leap, getting the better of the second seed to book a final spot at the ongoing Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifiers in Amman. However, that came at a price.

Having suffered a cut near his left eye during his 3-2 victory against World Championship bronze medallist Ablaikhan Zhussupov of Kazakhstan, it has been learnt that the Indian camp has decided against fielding Vikas in the summit match on Wednesday. The coaches, along with Vikas, arrived at that decision after much discussion.

According to the men’s national chief coach CA Kuttappa, they took this step as a precautionary measure. “We have decided that we will not play. We don’t want to risk it at this cr­­ucial period just before the Ol­ympics,” Kuttappa told this daily. The southpaw’s Amman journey might have been cut short, but he has done enough to suggest that he’ll be a serious contender at the Games. Kuttappa was particularly impressed with his ward’s delivery of punches.

“He was really good. Even though his rival had more punches, Vikas delivered pinpoint heavy punches that made the difference.” This success comes after hard yards behind the scenes. Kuttappa said that Vikas had been doing everything right in the run-up to this event. “He had shown plenty of hunger during the camp. He would do 500 left punches everyday. That was evident today (Tuesday). He would (do) three sparring sessions while others would do two. That had helped him gain pace and get to terms with amateur style of boxing.”

Later, Simranjit Kaur (60kg) also booked finals spot.Amit, Mary Kom loseAmit Panghal (52kg) was stunned by Rio Olympics bronze medallist Jianguan Hu of China. According to Kuttappa, Amit’s first-round performance cost him the bout against Hu. MC Mary Kom (51kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) also lost their respective semifinal bouts.One more win for quota Sachin Kumar (81kg) beat Manh Cuong Nguyen 4-1. He’ll face Shabbos Negmatulloev in the final box-off bout.

Results (Indians)

Women

51kg: MC Mary Kom | bronze

60kg: Simranjit Kaur | entered final

69kg: Lovlina Borgohain | bronze

75kg: Pooja Rani | bronze

Men

49kg: Amit Panghal | bronze

69kg: Vikas Krishan | entered final

75kg: Ashish Kumar | bronze

81kg: Sachin Kumar | won first

box-off bout

+91 kg: Satish Kumar | bronze

