Post lockdown, Bhavani off to Prague

Published: 11th March 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Living in coronavirus-hit Italy was never going to be a stress-free experience but fencer Bhavani Devi woke up to the most alarming of news on Tuesday. Bhavani had been based in the Italian city of Livorno for the past few months in her quest to become the first Indian fencer ever to qualify for the Olympics. There, she had been training with her coach Nicola Zanotti, while making occasional sojourns to nearby countries to participate in events.

Bhavani Devi had been training
in Italy, the most-affected
region by the coronavirus
outbreak outside China

Even when coronavirus cases in northern Italy started spiking, Bhavani wasn’t unduly worried — Livorno was relatively infection-free and there was just the one confirmed case. The plan was to continue training there and then move to Belgium by the end of the month to participate in a World Cup event. Even after participating in a World Cup event in Athens last week, the situation was such that Bhavani was able to make her way back to Livorno with relatively less hassle.

But on Tuesday, the Italian government’s announcement of a country-wide lockdown threw a spanner in all of Bhavani’s carefully laid out plans. Things had grown worse in the country — the number of cases had risen to 9172 and the number of deaths to 463. The government had no option but to extend the curfew that had been imposed on the northern regions to the entire country — containing the outbreak in the worst affected cities were no longer an option.

People were only supposed to travel for work, medical reasons or emergencies. All schools, colleges, gyms and training centres were to be closed and outdoor public gatherings forbidden. All sporting events, including Serie A games, had been cancelled. Of more consequence for Bhavani is the decree that says that people will only be able to get out of their cities for emergency reasons and can face fines, even jail time for breaking quarantine rules.  “Last night, my training club also decided to close till next Monday,” she told this newspaper from Livorno. “All training places are closed for a week.”

The logical decision was to shift base from the country and hasty plans were made for that. The initial plans were to move to Belgium but confusion over what flights were going to take off and what was grounded meant nothing could be taken for granted. At 9.30 am, Bhavani was left wondering if her 2.00 pm flight would even take off. Luckily it did. “I have boarded the first flight out to Prague,” she said. Predictably, there weren’t many people on it. “Passengers have been instructed to keep a gap of one metre between each other.”

TAGS
coronavirus Bhavani Devi
