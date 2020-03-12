Games ticket punched, Shivpal targets 90m mark

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There seems to be something about Potchefstroom that is benefiting India’s javelin throwers. In three months, two have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics from their first competition of the season, held in the South African city. After Neeraj Chopra in January, Shivpal Singh made the cut on Tuesday with an effort of 85.47m. Both achieved the feat in events called the ACNW League Meeting.

If given an invite, Shivpal Singh

wants to impress in Diamond League

Shivpal is not willing to attribute the effort to luck. The 24-year-old has been trying for over a year to breach the qualification mark of 85m. Since throwing 86.23m at the 2019 Asian Championships in Doha, he had some average outings in Europe. He took part in nine competitions across the globe and did not even touch the 80m mark in five, before finishing the season with 84.16m at the South Asian Games in Kathmandu. However, the athlete from Varanasi was struggling with a shoulder injury last year.

With the weight off his shoulders now, Shivpal sounds confident than ever. Though he felt a bit rusty before the event, the mental block bothering him was no longer there. “I feel I am at the peak of my career. My strength has increased from last season. Having a strong off-season with no injury helped. That’s why I feel 90m is within my reach this season. If things go well, I might touch that at the Federation Cup itself. It was important to ensure Olympic qualification. I had been trying for close to a year since I threw 86m at the Asian Championships.

I tried at many competitions, came close but somehow always missed it. With the qualification achieved, I can focus more on technique with complete focus on the Olympics,” he said. While the Athletics Federation of India has made participation in the Federation Cup mandatory, Shivpal has his sights set on the Diamond League. His debut outing in Oslo last year did not end the way he wanted. Among the nine throwers, including Germany’s Johannes Vetter and Thomas Rohler, Shivpal finished eighth. And if he gets an invitation this time, Shivpal is determined to finish on the podium.

“Since the Federation Cup is mandatory, I will always give it priority as far as participation is concerned. But participating in the Diamond League and competing with top throwers gives you extra motivation. No javelin thrower from India has won a medal at that level. It will be historic I can do it.” With things going smoothly so far, the one thing that worries him the most is something that the whole world is dreading right now — coronavirus (COVID-19). While there a few confirmed cases in South Africa, Potchefstroom has been away from all the trouble so far, according to Shivpal. “I hope it won’t get any worse. On a personal level, I don’t want to be infected by it especially when I feel I am at the top of my form.”