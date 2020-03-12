STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prasad’s twin strike helps GST down AG’s Office

Prasad Kujur struck twice to help GST and Central Excise beat AG’s Office 3-1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prasad Kujur struck twice to help GST and Central Excise beat AG’s Office 3-1 in a Super Division league match of the Chennai Hockey Association at MRC Stadium on Wednesday. IOB defeated TN Police 3-2.

Tamil Nadu lose
Kerala beat Tamil Nadu 74-46 in the final of the 44th AIESCB basketball meet at JN stadium.
Final: Kerala 74 (Sreerag N Nair 16, Sarath 15, Arunbabu 11, Jishnu G Nair 11) bt Tamil Nadu 46 (Sivakumar 20, Ramesh 11, Ravichandran 10).

Customs beat St Joseph’s
Customs beat St Joseph’s College of Engineering 22-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-15 in a men’s match of the Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre A Division volleyball league championship at MRC stadium.

Cosmopolitan Club in final
The Cosmopolitan Club pair of Manivannan and Naryan Bhat defeated Madras Cricket Club’s Mukund Subramanian and Hiten Joshi 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the semifinals of the Sanmar-TNTA 60-plus doubles league tennis meet.

Pravin excels
T Pravin’s 63 propelled Venkatesan CC to a nine-wicket win over Dev CC in a Senior Division  match of the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association.
Brief scores: Dev CC 122/9 in 30 ovs lost to Venkatesan CC 125/1 in 15.3 ovs. Air Warriors CC 57 in 15.5 ovs lost to Masters CC 58/3 in 6.5 ovs.

TNCA condoles
The members of the TNCA condoled the demise of L Balasubramanian, a former president of Indian Overseas Bank staff club and former member of TNCA sub-committee. He was 68. The TNCA also expressed grief at the death of PS Anand, vice-president of Krishnaraj Memorial Club. He was 53.

