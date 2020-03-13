STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boxers to self-quarantine

Thirteen pugilists will be asked to go home or put up at safe place; SAI may not allow athletes returning from abroad to be part of national camp.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Sports Authority of India is not taking any chances with the coronavirus. The SAI officials even suggested the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to take utmost precautions when the boxers land in New Delhi early on Friday. The SAI doesn’t want to expose athletes who are training at their various centres and hence athletes returning from abroad will not be allowed to join camp immediately. As reported by this daily, the 13 boxers and support staff will be asked to self-quarantine. 

“We have decided to ask them to go on self quarantine. They won’t be allowed to attend public functions for at least 10 days,” said BFI executive director RK Sacheti. The federation decided to send officials to the airport so that boxers don’t face problems. The NIS Patiala and the Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium premises are out of bounds for athletes who are not part of the national camp. Not just boxers but any athlete coming from abroad will be looked at on a case by case basis. 

AFI to decide on Fed Cup
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has said that they will abide by the directives of the sports ministry. If the 1st Indian GP in Patiala on March 20 is hosted, it will be behind closed doors. “Since there is a limited number of participants and most of them being national campers, it shouldn’t be a problem to host the GPs,” AFI planning committee chairman Lalit Bhanot said. “We will abide by the ministry’s directive and will take decision on Federation Cup athletics in a few days. I will discuss with the president and coaches before taking a call.” With some SAI centres being shut for outsiders, there is a chance the location of the event might change. 

Quarter-milers trips on hold
The exposure trips planned for the quarter-milers has also been put on hold. Muhammed Anas & Co were supposed to leave for Antalya, Turkey on April 16 for a month followed by a stint in the Czech Republic before returning to India. However, as per SAI advise, those trips have been put on hold.

