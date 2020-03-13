India hockey coach Graham Reid stopped from entering SAI campus after going out to shop

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: India's hockey coach Graham Reid found out first hand the new measures put at the Sports Authority of India campus in Bengaluru in the wake of widespread threat of COVID-19.

The Australian who had visited a nearby mall on Wednesday wasn't let back inside the premises. Even after telling the guards who he was, he only got a stare.

They only reluctantly agreed to let him enter the premises after taking his temperature through a temperature gun.

This is just one of the many measures put in place to ensure that people inside the campus go out only 'if they have compelling reasons to do so'. Interestingly, there is also a small change with respect to the guards at the gate.

They are now accompanied by a SAI-accredited coach who explains the nature of the virus to any visitor before logging them with respect to where they went before coming to the campus. This is to keep track of where they went in case they develop a temperature later on.

Meanwhile, both the men's and women's teams had to meet a doctor inside the campus over the last couple of days as both sets were taken through an awareness campaign about the virus.

Their temperatures were also taken. "They explained to us how best to protect ourselves (against the virus)," captain Manpreet Singh said. "Keep washing our hands constantly, carry a hand sanitizer on us at all times, wear a mask if you really have to go out and so on."

It's also highly likely that a proposed bilateral series against the Canadian men's side — they were invited to travel to Bengaluru to play a few friendly games in April — is off because of the developing situation.