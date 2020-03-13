STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

World Cup cancelled, national calendar could be hit

The first stage of the 2020 archery World Cup in Guatemala City was cancelled on Thursday due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. It was due to be held from 20-26 April.

Published: 13th March 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Archery

For representational purposes

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first stage of the 2020 archery World Cup in Guatemala City was cancelled on Thursday due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. It was due to be held from 20-26 April. Question marks still remain whether Stage II, to be held in Antalya, Turkey in May, will go on as scheduled after the Turkish government ordered the suspension of all international events until April 30. The Arc­h­­­ery Association of India (AAI) had sent entries for both stages. An invitational tournament set to be held in Turkey, where India were set to take part, was also cancelled. 

“We have been having discussions with regards to international participation for some time now. We will not risk our athletes’ well-being. From the archers point of view, securing women’s team quota is important, for which exposure tours and match practice is necessary. But the current pandemic might not allow for future events to be held as well,” a AAI source said. Even the national calendar maybe hampered. Ap­ril was zeroed in for conducting sub-junior, junior and senior nationals. But now those plans might have to take a backseat. 

“We have not taken any concrete decisions in this regard. The government’s advisory has asked for the suspension of sporting events and we will adhere to them. We will have a meeting and hopefully by next week a final call can be taken,” the source added. 

All the recurve archers are currently training in Army Sports Institute in Pune. With positive cases already recorded in the city, archers have been asked to minimise going to public gatherings. But quite a few archers are currently housed in hotels near the institute. “We are trying to steer clear of places with large footfalls. But what about foreign nationals and Indians who come and stay in the same hotel? Hopefully, a clearer indication will be received in the coming days,” an archer said on the condition of anonymity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 Arc­h­­­ery Association of India archery Arc­h­­­ery
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp