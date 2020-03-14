STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India Open postponed

After a week of dilly-dallying, the BWF finally decided to suspend the upcoming India Open, a World Tour 500 event, in New Delhi.

Published: 14th March 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a week of dilly-dallying, the BWF finally decided to suspend the upcoming India Open, a World Tour 500 event, in New Delhi. The event, slated to be held from March 24-29, has been postponed because of the widespread threat of COVID-19. That was one of 14 events to either be cancelled, suspended or postponed. After the ongoing All England Championships, elite-level badminton will grind to a halt at least till April 12. 

“BWF has taken the necessary steps to suspend (...) tournaments from Monday, March 16 until Sunday, April 12,” a release said. “The escalation of COVID-19 globally has led the BWF, in close consultation and consensus with its host member associations and continental confederations, to cancel or postpone all tournaments in this period due to heightened travel and quarantine restrictions in place and the subsequent extreme logistical complications this causes to the movement of badminton athletes,” it added.

VIEW GALLERY: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India

A ‘further announcement on regulations related to Olympic qualification points at a later date’ will be sent out on a later date.

Meanwhile, the IOC, in a letter, said all athletes that they will get a fair chance of qualifying. “We are working to ensure fair access for all athletes and teams to remaining qualifying events by addressing any challenges with IFs and NOCs as soon as they are identified on a case-by-case manner. 

“In this respect, we are heartened by the support received from NOCs hosting events in finding solutions with their national governments and public health authorities to enable the participation of athletes (...).”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Open COVID 19 Coronavirus India Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp