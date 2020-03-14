India Open postponed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a week of dilly-dallying, the BWF finally decided to suspend the upcoming India Open, a World Tour 500 event, in New Delhi. The event, slated to be held from March 24-29, has been postponed because of the widespread threat of COVID-19. That was one of 14 events to either be cancelled, suspended or postponed. After the ongoing All England Championships, elite-level badminton will grind to a halt at least till April 12.

“BWF has taken the necessary steps to suspend (...) tournaments from Monday, March 16 until Sunday, April 12,” a release said. “The escalation of COVID-19 globally has led the BWF, in close consultation and consensus with its host member associations and continental confederations, to cancel or postpone all tournaments in this period due to heightened travel and quarantine restrictions in place and the subsequent extreme logistical complications this causes to the movement of badminton athletes,” it added.

A ‘further announcement on regulations related to Olympic qualification points at a later date’ will be sent out on a later date.

Meanwhile, the IOC, in a letter, said all athletes that they will get a fair chance of qualifying. “We are working to ensure fair access for all athletes and teams to remaining qualifying events by addressing any challenges with IFs and NOCs as soon as they are identified on a case-by-case manner.

“In this respect, we are heartened by the support received from NOCs hosting events in finding solutions with their national governments and public health authorities to enable the participation of athletes (...).”