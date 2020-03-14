No isolation for some Indian boxers?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian boxers and a few of the support staff — returning after the Olympic qualifiers in Amman — are at their training centres in Patiala and New Delhi.

Though the government wanted them to stay away from camps as they had a travel history of visiting Italy, some boxers and support staff went there to pick up luggage and dump equipment.

However, the Boxing Federation of India assured they will be kept in isolation. “We have given those who qualified a 10-day break and asked them to go home or stay safe isolated,” said BFI executive director RK Sacheti.

The boxers were in Italy before leaving for Jordan. The women’s team and the coach are in the Indira Gandhi Stadium but has been asked to not go out for 10 days.