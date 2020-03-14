Responsible decision to self-quarantine, says Sharath Kamal

Ayantan Chowdhury By

NEW DELHI: On Friday, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju revealed that he had recently received a phone call from PV Sindhu. The topic was no surprise — Sindhu wanted to know if it was safe to travel for the All England Championships. That is not the only conundrum — to go or not to go — many Indian athletes are currently facing. One more issue that’s been giving athletes sleepless nights is quarantine (self or otherwise).

The Sports Authority of India has already said that outsiders will not be allowed to enter its premises and all coming from abroad would be screened meticulously or isolated as it deems fit. Sindhu’s call is just one worried voice.

“PV Sindhu called and I’m again clarifying, players who are going abroad to play in tournaments crucial for Olympic qualification can continue to play but I urge everyone to follow guidelines issued by those respective countries and the federations and also maintain rules and regulations already mentioned by health authorities,” the minister said at the SAI headquarters here. Isolation is one of the guidelines.

There is also the question of self-isolation. According to the latest ministry advisory, players coming from seven notified countries — China, Iran, South Korea, Italy, France, Spain and Germany — will have to undergo quarantine measures. “The notified countries are already out in the news. Irrespective of nationality, players coming from these countries will have to be quarantined,” Rijiju added.

Players like A Sharath Kamal, who is playing in Oman, are in touch with players who travelled to Germany. Harmeet Desai is one such player who seems to be having sleepless nights due to the latest travel advisory. Concentrating on matches too has been a concern. Other India players too have been in touch with Harmeet. Nineteen table tennis players are taking part in the Oman Open. According to the minister and the advisories, these players could be exempt from self-isolation since Oman is not on the list. However, self-isolation depends on the individual.

Certain paddlers have travel history to these countries while during the course of the ongoing Oman Open, they have come into contact with players from Europe too. Sharath Kamal believes the responsible thing to do would be to self-isolate oneself post their return to the country. Incidentally, the ITTF has decided to suspend all activities provisionally until the end of April. The sports ministry also has directed all national federations to instruct their players accordingly.

“The ITTF decision now means there will be no Asian Olympic qualifiers next month. So the best decision would be to undergo self-isolation. That way our near and dear ones will stay safe,” Sharath told this daily.