STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Responsible decision to self-quarantine, says Sharath Kamal

Players like A Sharath Kamal, who is playing in Oman, are in touch with players who travelled to Germany.

Published: 14th March 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal

Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal (Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On Friday, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju revealed that he had recently received a phone call from PV Sindhu. The topic was no surprise — Sindhu wanted to know if it was safe to travel for the All England Championships. That is not the only conundrum — to go or not to go — many Indian athletes are currently facing. One more issue that’s been giving athletes sleepless nights is quarantine (self or otherwise).

The Sports Authority of India has already said that outsiders will not be allowed to enter its premises and all coming from abroad would be screened meticulously or isolated as it deems fit. Sindhu’s call is just one worried voice. 

“PV Sindhu called and I’m again clarifying, players who are going abroad to play in tournaments crucial for Olympic qualification can continue to play but I urge everyone to follow guidelines issued by those respective countries and the federations and also maintain rules and regulations already mentioned by health authorities,” the minister said at the SAI headquarters here. Isolation is one of the guidelines.

There is also the question of self-isolation. According to the latest ministry advisory, players coming from seven notified countries — China, Iran, South Korea, Italy, France, Spain and Germany — will have to undergo quarantine measures. “The notified countries are already out in the news. Irrespective of nationality, players coming from these countries will have to be quarantined,” Rijiju added.

Players like A Sharath Kamal, who is playing in Oman, are in touch with players who travelled to Germany. Harmeet Desai is one such player who seems to be having sleepless nights due to the latest travel advisory. Concentrating on matches too has been a concern. Other India players too have been in touch with Harmeet. Nineteen table tennis players are taking part in the Oman Open. According to the minister and the advisories, these players could be exempt from self-isolation since Oman is not on the list. However, self-isolation depends on the individual.

Certain paddlers have travel history to these countries while during the course of the ongoing Oman Open, they have come into contact with players from Europe too. Sharath Kamal believes the responsible thing to do would be to self-isolate oneself post their return to the country. Incidentally, the ITTF has decided to suspend all activities provisionally until the end of April. The sports ministry also has directed all national federations to instruct their players accordingly.

“The ITTF decision now means there will be no Asian Olympic qualifiers next month. So the best decision would be to undergo self-isolation. That way our near and dear ones will stay safe,” Sharath told this daily.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharath Kamal Self quarantine COVID 19 Coronavirus India Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp