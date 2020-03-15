STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

COVID-19 impact: Sports Minister and IOA delegation's visit to Tokyo for Olympic preparation cancelled

The visit was scheduled for March 25 to 29 but will now happen at a later date which is yet to be decided.

Published: 15th March 2020 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The visit of a high-powered delegation comprising Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and top IOA officials to Tokyo later this month to look into India's logistical preparedness for the Olympics has been put on hold in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visit was scheduled for March 25 to 29 but will now happen at a later date which is yet to be decided.

Besides Rijiju, the other members of the delegation included Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra, secretary-general Rajeev Mehta, Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh, sports secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya and Sports Authority of India director general Sandip Pradhan.

"The proposed visit of High-Level Indian Delegation to Tokyo consisting of Govt Officials and Indian Olympic Association to review India's #Tokyo2020 preparation on 25th March is temporarily postponed," Rijiju tweeted.

Mehta told PTI, "In view of the rising threat of this COVID-19 pandemic, the visit has been put on hold. As of now, we have not decided when the delegation will visit Tokyo. It will happen at a later date depending on the situation."

India will have its first-ever Olympic Hospitality House in Tokyo during the Summer Games, scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9.

It will be built by JSW on a piece of land of 2,200 square metre area and in close proximity to the Games Village and multiple venues in the Ariake region of the Japanese capital.

It will offer a range of activities and experiences for travelling fans and supporters who will be in Tokyo for the Olympics.

Running through the duration of the Games, the India House will host watch parties, medal celebrations and meet-and-greet opportunities with the Indian athletes.

The visitors will also get a taste of variety of Indian cuisine.

There will be a dedicated Athlete Lounge for Indian Olympians and access to medical facilities and food will be available on site.

A media centre to host travelling Indian media personnel has also been planned in the area.

Several Indian and international brands will also have their stalls to display and sell their products.

More than 70 Indian athletes have so far qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and the IOA is expecting the number to touch at least 125 before the Games.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to speculation over the fate of the Olympics this year.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), however, has insisted that the Games will be held as scheduled in July-August.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 Sports Minister Tokyo Kiren Rijiju
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp