 Indian boxers in self-isolation mode following federation advice

CHENNAI: Indian boxers have been through a lot in recent times with the outbreak of pandemic coronavirus. Firstly, their plans had been disrupted after Wuhan Olympic qualifiers were cancelled just a few days before the scheduled date. After that blow, a usually tranquil trip to Italy had turned into uneasiness.

The boxing team, who had been to Assisi for a training camp at the end of February, had just about managed to catch a flight to Amman (Jordan), where the qualifiers were scheduled to be held. “We were lucky then. We were just worried then that we would not be able to get out of the country on time,” Santiago Nieva, India men’s high performance director, recalled.

Having made history in Amman with nine Olympic quotas, Nieva is currently put up in isolation in Delhi Lawn Tennis Association. Like Nieva, the boxers are also taking a much-deserved break and under self-isolation mode. This newspaper had earlier reported that Sports Authority of India (SAI) had suggested the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to take utmost precautions when the boxers arrive.

As directed by BFI officials, most of the elite boxers, who returned from Amman on Friday, have reached their respective homes and are taking necessary measures.

Amit Panghal is one among them. One among quota winners, the 2019 World Championship silver medallist is at Maina village, his hometown, in Rohtak.“I’m doing well. I’m neither allowed to attend public functions nor allowed to interact with media in person. They have asked me to stay home and stay safe. I have been keeping away from everyone.”Likewise, Ashish Kumar, Pooja Rani, Lovlina Borgohain have reached their homes and following BFI advice.

According to BFI, the boxers are on a 10-day break and will regroup after that. A meeting will be held in a few days in order to flesh out plans for the Tokyo preparations. Trials later? Earlier, there were talks that the trials for the World Olympic Qualifiers in Paris will be held towards the end of the month. Now, it has been learnt that that plan is unlikely to materialise.

The BFI is due to hold trials for both men (57kg, 81kg and 91kg) and women (57kg), the categories where India failed to secure quotas in the Jordanian capital of Amman.