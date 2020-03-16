STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

 Indian boxers in self-isolation mode following federation advice

As directed by BFI officials, most of the elite boxers, who returned from Amman, have reached their respective homes and are taking necessary measures.

Published: 16th March 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Boxing boxer bout

Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian boxers have been through a lot in recent times with the outbreak of pandemic coronavirus. Firstly, their plans had been disrupted after Wuhan Olympic qualifiers were cancelled just a few days before the scheduled date. After that blow, a usually tranquil trip to Italy had turned into uneasiness.

The boxing team, who had been to Assisi for a training camp at the end of February, had just about managed to catch a flight to Amman (Jordan), where the qualifiers were scheduled to be held. “We were lucky then. We were just worried then that we would not be able to get out of the country on time,” Santiago Nieva, India men’s high performance director, recalled.

Having made history in Amman with nine Olympic quotas, Nieva is currently put up in isolation in Delhi Lawn Tennis Association. Like Nieva, the boxers are also taking a much-deserved break and under self-isolation mode. This newspaper had earlier reported that Sports Authority of India (SAI) had suggested the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to take utmost precautions when the boxers arrive.

As directed by BFI officials, most of the elite boxers, who returned from Amman on Friday, have reached their respective homes and are taking necessary measures.

Amit Panghal is one among them. One among quota winners, the 2019 World Championship silver medallist is at Maina village, his hometown, in Rohtak.“I’m doing well. I’m neither allowed to attend public functions nor allowed to interact with media in person. They have asked me to stay home and stay safe. I have been keeping away from everyone.”Likewise, Ashish Kumar, Pooja Rani, Lovlina Borgohain have reached their homes and following BFI advice.

According to BFI, the boxers are on a 10-day break and will regroup after that. A meeting will be held in a few days in order to flesh out plans for the Tokyo preparations. Trials later? Earlier, there were talks that the trials for the World Olympic Qualifiers in Paris will be held towards the end of the month. Now, it has been learnt that that plan is unlikely to materialise. 

The BFI is due to hold trials for both men (57kg, 81kg and 91kg) and women (57kg), the categories where India failed to secure quotas in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian boxers coronavirus Tokyo Olympic qualifiers
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp