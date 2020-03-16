STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Title in Oman before quarantine for Sharath

Some 10 days ago. A Sharath Kamal wasn’t sure of going to Oman. The threat of COVID-19 meant he was unsure if the journey was going to be worth it.

Published: 16th March 2020 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Sharath Kamal with Marcos Freitas, who he beat in the final in the Oman Open

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Some 10 days ago. A Sharath Kamal wasn’t sure of going to Oman. The threat of COVID-19 meant he was unsure if the journey was going to be worth it. On Sunday, the 37-year-old proved to himself he had made the right decision.

Taking on former World No 7, Marcos Freitas, in the final of the ITTF Challenger Plus Oman Open, he emerged on top 6-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-9, 3-11, 17-15. It was the Indian’s first title at an ITTF level event in a decade. He had last clinched a title at the Egypt Open in 2010.

Earlier on Sunday, he got past the challenge of Russia’s Kirill Skachkov in a thrilling last-four clash. The 2006 Commonwealth Games champion was down by a couple of games but fought back to win 11-13, 11-13, 13-11, 11-9, 13-11, 8-11, 11-7 in an encounter that lasted more than an hour

Portuguese Freitas got through to the final after getting the better of India’s Harmeet Desai 5-11, 11-9, 6-11, 6-11, 11-8, 13-11, 11-3. At one stage, it looked like the World No 26 was going down but he showed his class when it really mattered.

Back to Sharath and it could be a crucial win for him just before the ITTF shuts shop for the foreseeable future because of the widespread threat of the virus. Having failed to qualify as a team in Portugal, the men were under pressure to gain valuable ranking points ahead of the Olympic qualifier.In fact, that’s one of the reasons why Sharath decided to go ahead and take part in the meet that had seen a spate of withdrawals. Oman is one of many countries to have confirmed cases but Sharath opted to play in. However, upon coming back to Chennai on Monday, he will, as decided earlier, self-quarantine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp