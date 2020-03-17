STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Barua loses battle to head Bengal Chess Association

Most sports bodies at the state or national levels are run by persons who don’t have a background of playing the game formally.

Chess

For representational purposes

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI : There are not too many examples in India of notable sportsmen or women running for posts in the associations or federations. Sourav Ganguly is the first ex-player to head the BCCI and an exception. Athletics Federation of India’s president and former national sprint champion Adille Sumariwalla is another. Most sports bodies at the state or national levels are run by persons who don’t have a background of playing the game formally.

Chess veteran Dibyendu Barua’s attempt to become one met an unsuccessful end on Sunday, when he was defeated in the elections of the Bengal Chess Association (BCA). Contesting for the president’s post, the Grandmaster lost 9-14 to Shantanu Lahiri, a chess coach and elder brother of former BCA secretary Atanu Lahiri. Incidentally, the junior Lahiri had been accused of corruption by Barua last year, when he was the secretary.

GM Dibyendu Barua

This result is important as far as the All India Chess Federation (AICF) elections are concerned. Barua is known to be close to the faction headed by secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan. Lahiri belongs to the group loyal to president PR Venketrama Raja and a candidate for a joint-secretary’s post in the polls which are due. For the record, in the 33 state chess associations in India, presence of former players of any stature is rare.

“I thought I could make a difference in terms of bringing more sponsorship, transparency and efficiency to the organisation. People from several districts said they wanted me in this role,” Barua told this daily on Monday. “But playing a game and getting its politics right are different deals. I failed in the second part. It was an educative experience nonetheless,” said the 54-year-old, who became India’s second GM after Viswanathan Anand in 1991.

The elections were eventful. There were postponements, judicial intervention and court-appointed returning officers. After much acrimony and allegations of foul play, Barua’s panel could put up candidates for only two of the 16 posts and lost both. The panel led by the Lahiris won 14 of the seats unopposed.

“The inability to field more candidates was perhaps a sign that things wouldn’t go well for us,” admitted Barua. “But then, I was convinced by others that I would have the numbers. As it turned out, a few supported me initially but voted for the opposition. I wish the new office-bearers well. Hope they work for chess and be player-friendly instead of being vindictive.”

The successful candidate said he was confident even though Barua was a formidable opponent, considering his stature as a player. “Our opposition tried various ways to stall the elections and that showed they were not sure of winning. They even tried to malign us personally. I would say truth has won in these elections,” said Lahiri.

No clarity on AICF polls
There is still no certainty on the AICF elections. The matter got stuck after court-appointed returning officer FMI Kalifulla demanded `50 lakh. A decision is expected later this week. 

