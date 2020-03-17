STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Kashyap, Saina under self-quarantine  

 P Kashyap and Saina Nehwal have self-quarantined themselves at home for the next two weeks.

Published: 17th March 2020 08:44 AM

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are back in India from Europe. (File Photo)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : P Kashyap and Saina Nehwal have self-quarantined themselves at home for the next two weeks. The two badminton stars, who took part at the All England Open in Birmingham, have been inside their room since coming back to India a couple of days ago. 

“We are not going to go out anywhere for the next two weeks,” Kashyap, who spoke to this daily, said. It’s in line with the regulations put out by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), asking people with travel advisory to specific countries. 

“All passengers having travel history to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany are advised to undergo self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival.” Even though the pair came to India after taking part in the Spain Masters before going to UK, Kashyap said it was the best thing to do. 

To keep himself fit and ready to hit the ground running after the end of two weeks, he has changed a few things in the room. “I have designed a gym kind of thing inside the room,” he laughed. “I will be following a programme devised by my strength and conditioning coach for the next two weeks.” 

There is going to be some changes even in the way he consumes food. “I have had home food the last two days and I am not burning enough calories currently. I will probably turn to keto from tomorrow (Tuesday) or something, let’s see.” 

Neeraj to return home   
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who was training in Turkey, will return to India thanks to the MoHFW’s latest travel advisory. Until the last moment it was not clear whether he would come back but the latest advisory changed things. However, fencer C Bhavani Devi who is in Belgium, and Bala Devi, currently in Glasgow, may not enter India till April 1, because of the new travel advisory issued on Monday.

“Travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey, and United Kingdom to India is prohibited with effect from 18th March 2020,” the advisory says. “No airline shall board a passenger from these nations to India with effect from 1200 GMT on 18th March 2020. The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure. 

The diktat will affect Bhavani, who left Italy for Belgium (part of EU) last week and Bala, who is playing for Rangers in the Scottish Women’s Premier League. Chess ace Harika Dronavalli, who was taking part in a Grand Prix in Lausanne in Switzerland till late last week, reached India on Monday. She said she is staying at home and not going to visit even her parent.  

Indians abroad

  • Fencing - C Bhavani Devi 
  • Athletics - Shivpal Singh, Annu Rani, Arshdeep Singh, Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Seema Punia
  • Football - Bala Devi
  • Table tennis- Harmeet Desai
Comments

