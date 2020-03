COVID-19: Sports Ministry postpones all national camps except Olympic training

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All national camps, except for those where athletes are preparing for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, were on Tuesday postponed until further order in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said the academic training at the National Centre of Excellence and Sports Authority of India Training Centres will also be suspended.

"Due to Covid-19, SAI has decided that: All National camps shall be postponed except for those where athletes are being trained as part of Olympics #Tokyo2020 preparation," Rijiju tweeted.

This is just a temporary and precautionary step for the safety of our sportspersons. I appeal all our young athletes not to be disheartened. We will resume the academic trainings soon after assessing the situation.#IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/giSwyN3qXf — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 17, 2020

"Academic training in National Centre of Excellence & STCs shall be suspended till further order," he added.