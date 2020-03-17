COVID-19: Sports Ministry postpones all national camps except Olympic training
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said the academic training at the National Centre of Excellence and Sports Authority of India Training Centres will also be suspended.
Published: 17th March 2020 12:23 PM | Last Updated: 17th March 2020 12:23 PM
NEW DELHI: All national camps, except for those where athletes are preparing for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, were on Tuesday postponed until further order in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Due to Covid-19, SAI has decided that: All National camps shall be postponed except for those where athletes are being trained as part of Olympics #Tokyo2020 preparation," Rijiju tweeted.
This is just a temporary and precautionary step for the safety of our sportspersons. I appeal all our young athletes not to be disheartened. We will resume the academic trainings soon after assessing the situation.#IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/giSwyN3qXf— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 17, 2020
"Academic training in National Centre of Excellence & STCs shall be suspended till further order," he added.