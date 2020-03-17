STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With Qatar in lockdown, NADA stops sending samples to Doha lab

That meant NADA had to send their samples to a WADA-accredited lab in Doha.

Published: 17th March 2020 08:57 AM

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The coronavirus outbreak has virtually brought sporting activity in the country to a standstill and it’s difficult to imagine a single athlete or sporting institution that has been affected by the disease. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) is no different.NADA was already in a spot of bother before the outbreak, with the National Dope Testing Lab in New Delhi stripped of accreditation. The NDTL was suspended way back in August, initially for a period of six months. However, they still remain under suspension. As this newspaper had reported, with the coronavirus outbreak, it is unlikely that the lab will get its accreditation back before the Olympics.

That meant NADA had to send their samples to a WADA-accredited lab in Doha. But now, thanks to Qatar being under an international lockdown due to the coronavirus, that has also ceased to be an option. “We have stopped sending samples to Doha,” said NADA director general Navin Agarwal. “We had sent it earlier, but we are no longer sending it. There are many other WADA-accredited labs. We are looking at our options. There is no hard and fast rule that we have to send the samples to one particular lab. Whichever lab is available, where the transportation would not be a problem, we will decide on that. So that is not an issue.”

NADA had already taken the decision to reduce testing after the Doha lab asked them to reduce the number of samples they were sending as they weren’t able to handle the load. But with the coronavirus affecting the organisation of sporting events in the country, they have been forced to tone down sample collection. “In March, it would be substantially less, around 100-odd samples. Last month, it was around 500 samples. Due to the coronavirus, only the in-competition testing has been reduced, which has been due to competitions getting postponed. The postponements are the main reason behind the reductions.”

But at the same time, NADA is trying its best to follow the plan when it comes to out of competition testing. “Even the out-of-competition testing has been reduced because a number of training camps also have been postponed. But the other out-of-competition testing like athlete biological passport testing, those will continue,” Agarwal said.

For this, measures have been taken to ensure that all Dope Collecting Officers (DCOs) follow the necessary safety procedures. Agarwal said that they had been instructed to follow steps like wearing masks and gloves.”Agarwal also revealed that NADA would have no problems testing at the Indian Grand Prix, an event that, according to the Athletics Federation of India, will start on March 20 as planned. This will likely be the first competition that NADA will be at since the coronavirus outbreak caused a disruption. 

