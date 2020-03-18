STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Back just in time, Bhavani happy at home

Fencer aims to stay fit after returning from Italy, Tokyo qualification hangs in balance

CA Bhavani Devi

By ​Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After being stuck in Europe when the coronavirus outbreak ravaged the continent, fencer CA Bhavani Devi has finally returned home, landing in the city on Sunday. Bhavani was subject to the security protocols on arrival and was screened for any possible symptoms. “At Chennai (airport), they did the screening and found no symptoms,” she told this newspaper. “Now I am at home and not going any­where. Even at home, I self isolate myself and don’t stay with my family membe­rs. I am maintaining fitness at home.”

For the longest ti­­­me, Bhavani ha­d resolved to stick around in Eu­rope and ensu­re qualification to the Olympics. She had been training in Italy under coach Nicola Zanotti over the last few mo­n­t­hs. She had stayed put even wh­en the coronavirus outbreak started spreading rapidly in Italy, as the city of Livorno wh­e­re she was staying wasn’t affected much. While staying there, she even managed to go to Athens, participate in a World Cup event and then fly back. Then, just before the Italian government shut down the entire country, she managed to fly out to Belgium. The initial target was a World Cup event that had been scheduled for the end of the month. But with the internati­onal fencing body (FIE) suspending all activities, staying put in Europe made no sense for Bhavani.

“I was in Belgium last week for the training camp,” she said. “During our training in Belgium, they suddenly announced that all competitions were cancelled. It was then decided that training would go on until April 1. So I initially th­o­u­ght it was better for me to stay there and train. But the very next day, they informed that training centres all over Belgium must close from Saturday. So I had no option other than coming back.” The options that Bhavani had at that point was either to go back to Italy or try to shift base elsewhere. But with the situation worsening and countries all over the world barring people from other nations coming in and closing down public facilities, it was increasingly apparent that she would have to head back. And she made it back just in time! Just a day after her return, the government put forth a travel advisory, banning everyone from Europe, UK and other affected countries from travelling to India from Wednesday. 

“I thought coming home was the best solution,” said Bhavani. “At least, I can do some basic training and fitness and rehab. Many places have closed training. So I came here. But here too, everything is closed.”
Bhavani is on course to make the Tokyo Games cut if the event goes ahead. But she has other things to worry about. Her immediate concerns are about coach Zanotti and her colleagues. “Nicola and all athletes are staying at home and doing some training,” she said.  “They at least go for jogs. It’s a sad situation for everyone. Normal life has been affected and things are very tough. Many athletes had competitions that have now been postponed. But we have to accept it and focus on what we can do at home.”

Bhavani Devi
