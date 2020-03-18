STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Euro postponed.  French Open off. SAI centres shut  

Euro 2020 is the first major quadrennial global event to be postponed due to coronavirus.

Published: 18th March 2020 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Euro 2020 is the first major quadrennial global event to be postponed due to coronavirus. UEFA has announced that the European Championship to take place in June and July across the continent will be deferred to to 2021. This was announced after holding crisis meetings on Tuesday. “The move will help all domestic competitions, currently on hold due to the COVID-19 emergency, to be completed,” UEFA said. 

The French Open organisers  have decided to postpone the Grand Slam until September. Meanwhile, the sports ministry has suspended indefinitely all training for athletes at various Sports Authority of India centres  to protect trainees from exposure to coronavirus. According to a statement by the sports ministry, National Centre of Excellences and SAI training centres will be shut for trainees, who have been asked to go home by March 20. Exceptions will be made for athletes training for Olympics. 

