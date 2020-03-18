STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Golf union’s poll result declaration pushed back  

The Indian Golf Union’s (IGU) long wait to declare the results of elections held almost 15 months ago has got a bit longer.

golf

For representational purposes

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Golf Union’s (IGU) long wait to declare the results of elections held almost 15 months ago has got a bit longer. Having scheduled an annual general meeting to open the envelope containing the names in New Delhi on March 23, the body responsible for running amateur and junior golf decided to defer it, in view of the coronavirus situation.

“The director general of IGU today conveyed this decision to all concerned, following the Delhi government’s advice on social distancing. This meeting had a single-point agenda and that was to announce the results of elections held on December 15, 2018. It’s too early to set a new date, but it would take a couple of weeks,” said IGU’s acting treasurer Ishwar Achanta. Announcing the results is important for IGU, because the sports ministry has not renewed its recognition due to this reason. Not submitting the list of elected office-bearers to the ministry amounts to violation of the national sports code. Despite holding elections, results could not be announced due to a stay from the Calcutta High Court, which was lifted last month.

The procedure to be followed includes reconvening that 2018 meeting where elections were conducted. The electoral college including two individuals from each of the IGU’s 28 state units, observers from the sports ministry and Indian Olympic Association and the court-appointed returning officer are supposed to be present. It meant a number of individuals from different parts of the country travelling to Delhi, which has declared many civic emergencies.

“We were expecting at least 50 per cent of the electoral college to be present at the meeting. Taking cognisance of the situation following the advisory issued by the Delhi government and the situation in different places, we have no choice but to take this decision to complete the formalities on a date to be announced later,” said Achanta. He added that none of the persons scheduled to attend the meeting have recent history of foreign travel.

