STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

No camp, but wrestlers continue with training

IN the wake of the deadly coronavirus, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had on Monday suspended national camps till March 31.

Published: 18th March 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Bajrang Punia

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia. (Photo | PTI)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: IN the wake of the deadly coronavirus, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had on Monday suspended national camps till March 31. The move was aimed at protecting wrestlers from getting infected. However, the move seems to have failed to serve the purpose. Most of these national campers are continuing with their training programmes at their respective centres.

Bajrang Punia (65kg), India’s biggest Olympic hope, and Jitender Kumar (74kg) have decided to train in Sonepat with foreign coach Shako Bentinidis. Despite the threat posed by the pandemic, the two wrestlers will follow norm­al training ro­­u­tines including bouts with their respective sparring partners. Familiarity seems to be the key as the grapplers apparently believe their sparring partners are healthy.“We’ll continue with the old training regimen. He (Bajr­a­ng) is undergoing physical tr­aining as well as having practice bouts with his sparring partner. Nothing changes much,” coach Bentinidis told this daily. “The disease should not come in the way of preparations. We are taking care but without tweaking plans,” added the Georgian coach.

“National camps were suspended, as the government advised all avoid public gatherings and maintain social distancing. Most of the wrestlers have left for home, but Bajrang requested to continue with his training in Sonepat. He must be sure about his sparring partner. That’s why he chose to train with him,” said Vinod Tomar, WFI assistant secretary.Most of the women wrestlers are also training at various centres. “I know these junior wrestlers for years. Outsiders are not allowed he­re to ensure that we stay safe,” said Nirmala (50kg), who is practising at the Police Academy in Karnal. Gursharanpr­eet Kaur (76kg) is training in Jalandhar.

While freestyle wrestlers preferred to go ahead with their regular training schedule, a few Greco-Roman wrestlers have decided to give practice bouts a skip at least for the time being. Six Greco-Roman wrestlers, all in Olympic weight categories, reached New Delhi on Tuesday morning cutting short their Azerbaijan tr­ip. “None of us we­re asked to undergo self-quarantine upon arrival. Everyone will train at their centres now as the national camp has been suspended.

I have advised them to continue with their training to stay in shape but avoid bouts,” said Hargobind Singh, Greco-Roman national coach. Singh will continue training wrestl­ers at his centre in Fa­ridkot. “We’ve suspended camps to shield wrestlers. Given the sit­­uation they are in, they mi­g­ht choose to train at their ce­n­t­res. We cannot direct them to give up training completely. They should be careful in cho­osing partners,” added Tomar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp