Only national campers for Indian Grand Prix 

CHENNAI: With the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports directing the national federations to not conduct tournaments, sports functions, seminars and workshops, there were doubts over the Indian Grand Prix (IGP) that is scheduled to happen at NIS, Patiala, on March 20. However, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has decided to go ahead with the event, with only national campers, a majority of them who are already in Patiala, allowed to participate.

The AFI, in a release, said that it will introduce new competitions for non-campers once the current situation with regards to COVID-19 improves. “We regret to inform you that your entry for IGP-1 is not accepted. The entry fee for the same will be refunded within two weeks,” the statement said.

The ministry directive had also stated that barring athletes who are preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, all national camps must be suspended immediately. As a result, it is understood that diploma students at NIS, Patiala have started vacating the camp. Campers outside Patiala, who wish to participate in IGP 1, have been asked to report to NIS by Wednesday to make sure the necessary precautions can be taken.

“In the case of Dutee Chand and M Sreeshankar, we have asked them to report at Patiala by Wednesday. They will be staying separately from the other athletes, who have been training there for months. They will not be allowed to mingle with the rest of them and will have to undergo medical check-ups to ensure maximum safety,” AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said.

Speaking to this daily, long jumper Sreeshankar confirmed that he reached the Patiala camp late on Tuesday. “The doctors conducted a medical check-up when I arrived. I will be competing on March 20. We have not received any information about the other tournaments,” said the 20-year-old national record holder. It is understood that Dutee is also reaching Patiala by Wednesday. However, there is still a risk involved here. Athletes like Dutee and Sreeshankar will be travelling from other states and come in contact with many people, which is not advisable in the current scenario.

However, the AFI believes that with right precautions, there shouldn’t be any problem. “Apart from them staying alone, our experts will be there to avoid all risks. We are also working with the government to ensure maximum safety,” Sumariwalla said. The number of events has also been reduced with non-campers not taking part.

Event list

Men: 200m, 800m, 400m hurdles, long jump, triple jump, shot put, javelin throw.

Women: 100m, 200m, 800m, long jump, shot put, javelin throw.