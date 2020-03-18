Simranjit meeting Punjab CM could have been deferred

By Express News Service

The first Punjabi woman boxer to secure an Olympic berth @Simranjitboxer calls on Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh. Chief Minister announces `5 LAC for her, Sports Minister assures government job. — @CMOPb This is a tweet from the official handle of the Punjab chief minister and I am asuming it’s authentic. It is understandable if it’s the boxer, but a state government? That too Punjab? Well sometimes, even the best judgement gets clouded.

As soon as they landed, the India boxers had been asked by the Boxing Federation of India (as advised by the sports ministry) to stay at home and defini­tely away from functions. The health ministry advisory on COVID-19 says that anyone coming from Italy after February 15 should be self-quarantined or stay in isolation at home. The BFI had sent the boxers home.

No doubt, they returned from the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifiers in Jordan where she spent close to two weeks. But before that, the India boxers, including Simranjit, were training in Assisi in Italy until February 27 when they had to be evacuated to Jordan because the former country was on the verge of a lockdown due to rising coronavirus cases. I am sure she is not infected. But if, heaven forbid, it turns out to be otherwise, then is it worth taking a chance? Nobody has immunity against the coronavirus, ce­rtainly not the Punjab CM nor the numerous others who have come in contact with her. The logical understanding is that it’s a breach of a Government of India advisory. The gesture, which is indeed applaudable, could have waited.

Online coaching

The boxing federation is planning to keep the high-performance director Santiago Nieva and performance director Italian Raffaele Bergamasco busy. The BFI is coming up with innovative ways of keeping the foreign recruits occupied during the time the elite boxers are on a break due to the coronavirus. “We are going to conduct online programmes for the co­aches — cadet to seniors — during the days. the national camp is off,” said BFI executive director RK Sacheti. “They will be gi­ven course material and wo­uld be asked to give their inputs.” BFI has also asked its employees to work from home.

After the SAI’s latest advisory to shut National Centres of Excellence across India, the BFI has sent most of the boxers home. “The elite boxers have not gone home for more than three-four months and this is a welcome break for them. We have asked them to stay at home and away from functions. They have been asked to come back after 14 days on March 27,” said Sacheti.

However, that date is subject to change and the boxers would be advised accordingly, said Sacheti. The BFI has asked all boxers to continue with whatever training they can and the coaching staff and the high-performance director would be in touch through a video call if needed. “They are available at any time. If the boxers want to clarify with our coaches or tra­iners, they can get in touch,” said Sacheti. Keeping the Tokyo Olympic qualification in mind, training in two weight categories for men in NIS Patiala and one weight category in IG Stadium Delhi will continue. As of now, five men and four women have qualified. As for the future training, a meeting will be convened soon.