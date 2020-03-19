Far from virus chaos in Germany, Fouaad unblinkered in his focus 

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Almost all top-level Indian athletes have made their way back to the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the government’s advisory regarding no more incoming flights from Europe. But due to the complexity of the process involved, equestrian Fouaad Mirza, who has achieved a Tokyo Olympics quota, remains in Germany along with his five horses. He is continuing his training and trying his best to focus on the job at hand.

Fouaad is currently based in Bergedorf, near the town of Ganderkesee. It is quite sparsely populated, which has helped ease his parents’ worries. The Asian Games medallist is currently training with 2012 Olympic gold-medallist Sandra Auffarth at a range that houses 70 horses. “Maybe around a 100 or so people live here, so there is little chance of the virus spreading,” Fouaad told this daily. “The range is on the outskirts. But that doesn’t stop parents from worrying, does it? But I’m in a secluded area. I follow all guidelines issued by WHO as well as the government here.”

The rider was advised to return to the country by Equestrian Federation of India, close friends and family, after Europe was officially declared as the new epicenter of the pandemic. But the 28-year-old was concerned for his horses. “Most competitions are in Europe. Also, I could not abandon my horses. They need expert care and have their own strict routine. It is a complex sport. Our results are very much dependent on our horses. I just want to say that it was a calculated decision, not one taken in haste. I live away from densely populated areas. That helped me make this choice.”

More than staying back in Germany, the thought of supermarket visits for purchasing groceries is keeping the Arjuna Award winner awake. “I went two weeks ago. Most essentials were gone as people are stockpiling almost two months worth of goods. This panic-buying is a real issue here, along with the rest of Europe. I usually buy two weeks worth so that I don’t have to frequent the markets. There is no point in blaming people. There is an atmosphere of panic all around.”

Fouaad is yet to obtain a Minimum ­Eligibility Requirement (MER) in long format. Upcoming tournaments like Luhmuhlen CCI*** in Germany and one-horse qualifiers in Poland would have helped him. But now that all meets are suspended till next month, how’s Fouaad using his spare time?“Caring for my horses takes up most of my time. I feed them in the morning, and then train with them for almost the entire day. In the evening, you also need to check up on them, and do the physical work needed to keep them in top shape.”“I’m trying to read up on the architect who is designing the Olympic course,” he joked. “That might give me a slight advantage.”