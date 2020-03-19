Home workouts and yoga, the Ramji way

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: With several state governments ordering closure of stadiums, parks, grounds, gyms and malls due to the coronavirus threat, sportspersons are in a fix as far as staying fit during this forced break is concerned. It’s a critical time for athletes who are trying to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. “For weeks, everything will be in a standstill because of cancellation of tournaments across the world. I’m yet to chalk out a plan for this long layoff,’’ said table tennis player A Sharath Kamal.

However, noted physical trainer Ramji Srinivasan thinks athletes should not panic and look at this period as an opportunity to rejuvenate physically and mentally. “This is a difficult time for a sportsman who has been active. To have themselves confined is difficult. It’s a different kind of a problem. It can be taxing mentally and physically not just for sportspersons, but also for the common man. They need to keep themselves occupied on various fronts, be it with family or working on specific skills,’’ said Ramji.

“Athletes can work on hand and eye coordination, reflex or balance or stability. This does not require expensive equipment or a coach. Doing it at least for 45 minutes daily can keep the boredom at bay and also help them stay motivated throughout the day for other things,” added the former personal trainer of Sachin Tendulkar. Generally, muscle tone gets affected when one suddenly stops training. “It’s difficult when one has been preparing for a competition to peak in time for the Olympics or some other team sport. There would be a setback as far as training preparedness and peaking at the right time is concerned.

Bodyweight workouts can be done, like squats for the lower body and push-ups for the upper body. There are many exercises and variations that can be done at home. Even if done for 20-30 minutes, it will keep fitness at a good level. Strength and conditioning coaches prescribe programmes for each athlete that can be followed.” Many people believe morning walks and yoga can help a person be safe and stay fit. “One can go for a jog at the beach or in clean roads in the neighbourhood. Coming out of the house is always refreshing. Yoga is a very good option.

It is an indoor form of exercising and a brilliant way to keep the mind and body in shape. One should approach a professional in yoga to draw up a schedule based on requirements. Pilates, stretching, Swiss ball, bodyweight workouts, tubing, power band, balance boards are some of the tools that can be used to hone specific skills and keep fitness levels at an optimum level. Yoga can be a great tool at any point in time, but now it’s even more pertinent,’’ opined Ramji.

Many feel watching movies and relaxing is a good way to unwind. “These are called passive recovery mode. Movies, music, visualisation can be done to chill out and unwind during this phase. This would be most enjoyable after a good workout session. Maintaining a healthy diet is critical. One can have a cheat day, but it cannot be a cheat month,’’ signed off Ramji.