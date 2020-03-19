STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Italy link snapped, Mairaj keen to make most of home conditions

While many athletes are sweating over their Olympic preparations, Mairaj Ahmad Khan is as calm as they come.

Published: 19th March 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Mairaj Ahmad Khan

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: While many athletes are sweating over their Olympic preparations, Mairaj Ahmad Khan is as calm as they come. The first Indian skeet shooter to have made it to the Olympics, in 2016, he is one of the many hit by the outbreak of coronavirus. However, years of experience in his craft has taught Mairaj to remain level-headed in periods of uncertainty.

One who has chosen Italy as his preferred training destination for many years, Mairaj finds himself at home now. His plans to go to the European nation, which is one of the worst-hit by the deadly virus, in the future looks bleak. To add to his woes, he’s currently without his Italian coach Ennio Falco, a 1996 Atlanta Games gold winner, who has gone home.

“We’re taking it one day at a time. I have a lot of meetings — barrel testing, ammunition testing — in Italy. I use Italian ammunition and gun. So all these are lined up and I have to cancel all bookings. I can’t go to the gym either. I’m doing all the exercises at home. It feels like somebody has paused the world. It’s unfortunate but we have to remain positive.”

He’s making the most of technology, getting inputs from Falco through Skype or phone calls. He has also been seeking suggestions from his sports psychologist from Finland. “I have been in constant touch with them. Falco gives me reminders that I have the experience and wants me to be a professional wherever I train irr­­espective of the c­­on­­ditions.”Bearing Falco’s inputs in mind, Mairaj was trying to test himself at the national trials that was held on Tuesday in New Delhi. Despite virus concerns, it was a welcome exposure for Mairaj for he hadn’t shot in a competitive environment since the nationals in November. He also had the opportunity to test the new machine at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

After a short break post trials, he wants to keep his training flexible and shoot in different conditions. “I’ll be going to Chandigarh for a few days to train with Angad (Vir Singh Bajwa). We can push each other. It’s a healthy competition and will be good for both of us. Maybe, we’ll train in Patiala for some time. Just to change the background, the weather.” In his first shot at Olympics four years ago, Mairaj had put up a commendable show and narrowly missed out on the finals. He has learnt a great deal from that and wants to use it to his advantage this time.

“I don’t want to burn myself. When the Olympic comes, everybody is too keen to do everything. While preparing for Rio, I feel I overdid on all those aspects. This time I have a good team, everyone is calm and realistic about how to go about things,” the 44-year-old notes.The man from Khurja, UP, feels he struggled last year for trying too hard. Having failed to get a quota during the World Cups, Mairaj made his last chance count at the Asian Championships in Doha, to book a Tokyo ticket. “When under pressure, I tend to do well. In the Olympics last time, I was under immense pressure, but I did well,” he says. His ability to stay calm in times of difficulty could help him break barriers in Tokyo.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp