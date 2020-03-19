STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NSFs and players flout advisory, sports ministry not amused

This arose after the AFI tweeted saying Shivpal and Annu wanted to participate in the Indian GP at Patiala on March 20.

Simranjit Singh with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday.

Simranjit Singh with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday. (Photo | TWITTER)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: One boxer goes to meet a chief minister during ‘isolation’ period. Athletes from different disciplines who have returned from Europe join camps at NIS Patiala and Delhi. Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announces on Wednesday that javelin throwers Shivpal Singh and Annu Rani, coming from South Africa, would be competing at the Indian GP. Shooting trials were conducted until Wednesday, before being postponed.

All this despite a directive from the sports ministry to follow the health ministry’s advisory on self-isolation if you are returning from ab­r­o­a­d, especially European Union and other COVID-19-affected countries. No wonder the sports ministry is not amused. “The ministry would take all steps to ensure compliance with the health advisory in letter as well as in spirit,” said sports secretary RS Julaniya. “No one would be allowed to compromise with the health of the athletes. All regional directors of SAI and officials of NIS Patiala have been instructed to ensure compliance.” 

The Sports Authority of India had to remind the federations of the directives. This arose after the AFI tweeted saying Shivpal and Annu wanted to participate in the Indian GP at Patiala on March 20. They, along with Vipin Kasana, Arshdeep Singh and coach Uwe Hohn, are coming back from South Africa. According to a top SAI official, there is no question of the javelin throwers participating because they have to follow the health advisory and must go to self-isolation. A section of NIS Patiala has been marked for this and participation is out of question. 

The likes of Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, his German coach Klaus Bartonietz coming back from Turkey, have be­en isolated, claimed SAI. The German coaches had to be put up there. The AFI, ho­w­ever, has entered all the ja­v­elin throwers for the GP su­bject to ‘medical clearan­ce’. The SAI said they are in touch with all federations on self-isolation. The ministry advised the National Rifle Association of India to postpone trials. The second trials for shotgun (skeet and trap) to be held on Thursday and Friday were put off, confirmed Rajiv Bhatia, the NRAI secretary.

