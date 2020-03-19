STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Olympic Flame handed over in event trimmed to basics

The modest handover ceremony took place at the marble Panathinaic Stadium of Athens, which hosted the first modern Olympics in 1896.

Published: 19th March 2020 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Olympics flame

Former Japanese swimmer Imoto Naoko holds the Olympic torch during the Olympic flame handover ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, in Athens. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ATHENS: Greece handed the Olympic Flame to the organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games on Thursday at an event in Athens scaled down to the basics due to the measures the Greek government has imposed against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The modest handover ceremony took place at the marble Panathinaic Stadium of Athens, which hosted the first modern Olympics in 1896, Xinhua news reports. The ceremony was closed to spectators due to the ban on gatherings introduced to contain the virus.

Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias, an Olympic gold medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, brought the Flame into the Stadium and gave it to fellow 2016 Olympic winner Katerina Stefanidi, a pole vaulter, who lit the cauldron at the Stadium.

Hellenic Olympic Committee President Spyros Capralos then received the Flame from Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou acting as an ancient Greek High Priestess. She was escorted only by olive branch-holding ceremony choreographer Artemis Ignatiou, instead of the group of dozens of dancers in the roles of priestesses and male youth who traditionally perform during the Olympic Flame handover ceremonies.

Capralos passed the Flame on to Naoko Imoto, a 1996 swimming Olympian of Japan who currently works for Unicef in Athens as Chief of Education.

"It is always a moving moment when we hand over the Flame as we bid farewell to the great Olympic symbol," stated Capralos, also a member of the International Olympic Committee and an Olympian himself in the sport of water polo.

The Greek leg of the torch relay was suspended the day after the lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia, the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games, on March 12, because of the measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have been forced to cancel the Olympic Relay in our country, and the Handover Ceremony could not take place as we had planned it. However, under no circumstances the Olympic Flame loses its brightness," Capralos added, before wishing "good luck to our Japanese friends."

In a video message the President of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee Yoshiro Mori stressed that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made it clear that "delivering the complete Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 is important to show proof that human beings win the battle against the novel coronavirus."

The newly appointed President of Greece, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, was not present at the ceremony in observance of the restrictions. She did send her own message though through an emailed press release from the President's Office.

"The values that have inspired the Fair Play of the Ancient Greeks are those that can and should constitute our weapon today against the common enemy. With them we will fight it, and with them we will defeat it," she said referring to the novel coronavirus.

"Ancient Olympia lights the way toward Tokyo, and all Greeks are wishing good luck to the Japanese organizers of this year's Olympic Games," concluded Greece's President.

Receiving the Flame at the stadium was a small delegation of Japanese officials.

The torch relay will begin in Japan on March 26 and will conclude with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which is scheduled on July 24.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Olympics flame
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp