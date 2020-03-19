To be or not to be?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hours after some of the world’s best athletes questioned the International Olympic Committee (IOC) apropos the body’s willingness in going forward and hosting the Games during a global health crisis, the IOC said there was ‘no ideal solution’. “This is an exceptional situation which requires exceptional solutions,” an IOC spokesperson said.

“The IOC is committed to finding a solution with the least negative impact for the athletes, while protecting the integrity of the competition and the athletes’ health. No solution will be ideal in this situation, and this is why we are counting on the responsibility and solidarity of the athletes.” The IOC’s communique was issued after Katerina Stefanidi and Katerina Johnson Thompson — both world champions — criticised the world body after the latter said it ‘was fully committed’ to starting the Games, as scheduled, from July 24. Stefanidi, the 2016 Olympic champion in the women’s pole vault, was scheduled to hand over the ceremonial flame to Japanese officials before the Greek leg of the relay was cancelled.

On Tuesday, she tweeted: “The IOC wants us to keep risking our health, our family’s health and public health to train every day? You are putting us in danger right now, today, not in four months.” Even if the athletes’ concerns are valid at this moment, the IOC have adopted this approach because they still have time on their hands. While a lot of people have compared the IOC’s willingness to go ahead with the Games to UEFA’s decision to postponing the Euros for a year, that is the wrong comparison. The latter did not have time — that event was supposed to start in Rome on June 11.

The other reason why UEFA were forced into a decision was because most of the leagues in Europe were yet to finish. And also last part of qualification was yet to get over. So they had to give a leeway to the respective associations to give every chance of finishing their seasons and, hence, the Euros had to be pushed back to 2021. The IOC do not want to get into a position of announcing anything drastic now and regretting it later as they can afford to take a call in late May or even June. That’s what the body hinted at after holding a lengthy conference with NOCs and IFs on Tuesday.

“The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage; and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive.” Apart from the health of the athletes, the other main concern pertains to those whose qualifying events have been postponed or cancelled because of the widespread threat of COVID-19. The IOC moved to answer those as well. Alternate avenues will be opened to ensure all athletes get a fair chance of qualifying to the Games.

“All necessary adaptations to qualification systems and all allocation of remaining places will be: a) based on on-field results (e.g. IF ranking or historical results); and b) reflect where possible the existing principles of the respective qualification systems (e.g. use of rankings or continental/regional specific event results).”On Tuesday, Japan’s PM, Shinzo Abe, said he wanted to “to hold the Olympics and Paralympics perfectly, as proof that the human race will conq­u­er the new coronavirus.” On Wednesday, the deputy PM, Taro Aso, sounded a little less confident. “As the Prime Minister said, it’s desirable to hold the Olympics in an environment where everyone feels safe and happy. But that’s not something Japan alone can decide. Meanwhile, Japan, which has had 899 confirmed positive cases since the outbreak, was forced to abandon a gymnastics Olympic qualifier, the latest in a number of qualifiers that’s been affected because of the pandemic. (With agency inputs)