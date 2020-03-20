A blow for SAI athletes in Kerala

Ramu R By

Express News Service

Athletes preparing for the Tokyo Olympics at the Sports Authority of India Lakshmibai College of Physical Education (LNCPE), Kariyavattom, received a big blow with SAI issuing a directive that only the athletes in national camps are allowed to compete in qualifying and other athletic meets including the Indian Grand Prix-1 and Indian Grand Prix-2 before the Olympics.

“Our children will be robbed of the chance to qualify for the Olympics,” said a sports official.“The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had already postponed the Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships. Even if the AFI had allowed us to compete in the Grand Prix, we would still have to travel till Patiala to compete in the event which is not possible under the present circumstances. All efforts that we had taken to prepare for the tournament have not paid off,” said an athlete.

An official with SAI LNCPE said: “We had received directions that all athletes except those who have exams should be evicted from the camp. Athletes who are part of the National Olympics team such as Hima Das (sprinter) were shifted to the Patiala camp about three weeks ago.” Ever since District Collector K Gopalakrishnan issued a high alert in the city on March 14 in the light of COVID-19 scare, the University and Chandrasekharan Nair stadiums have been closed to athletes.

The ongoing repair works at the synthetic track in SAI LNCPE had forced the athletes to prep on two other grounds located in the city. According to a SAI LNCPE official, the works on the track will be completed only by July. By then, qualifying tournaments for the Olympics such as the Indian Grand Prix-1 will get over, thereby ending all hopes for the athletes.