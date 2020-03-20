Hope we get new dates: Dutee Chand

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cancellation of all sports events in the country until April 15 has cast a shadow over the Olympic qualifying chances for several athletes. Among them is Dutee Chand, who left Patiala on Thursday for Bhubaneswar after the Indian Grand Prix slated for March 21 was cancelled.

“I don’t know what will happen to my plans to touch the Olympic qualification timing. But I am hopeful the federation will host the Grand Prix again after the situation gets better. This morning, an official informed me to leave the camp as soon as possible,” Dutee said.

“Right now, I don’t have any option to take part in any competition to fulfil my dream of participating in the Tokyo Olympics. If the Games are rescheduled, we will get a few more months. I will practise at Kalinga Stadium with new intensity. It’s never easy for athletes if tournaments get cancelled. Practice seasons have to change as per the schedule,” she added.