More positive doping cases in last 14 months than 2017 and 2018: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

However, since the end of last year, there have been 99 positive dope cases. It has to be noted that this included both 2019 and the months of January and February in 2020.

Published: 20th March 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India has recorded more positive dope cases over the past 14 months than all of 2018 and 2017, sports minister Kiren Rijiju revealed in the Rajya Sabha earlier this week. His answer was in response to a query that was put forward by the former sports minister Vijay Goel. According to the statement, while 2018 saw 89 cases of athletes testing positive for performance-enhancing substances, 2017 saw just 48 such instances.

However, since the end of last year, there have been 99 positive dope cases. It has to be noted that this included both 2019 and the months of January and February in 2020. Among individual sports, weightlifting led the list with 29 cases this year, up from 21 in 2018. One sport that saw an alarming rise in the number of cases is athletics, where dope failures went up from 14 in 2018 to 27 over the last fourteen months. 

Wrestling is the only other sport to have the number of dope failures in double digits, with 12 cases to its name in the given period. It has to be noted that the number of cases has gone up despite the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) being forced to tone down the number of samples it can collect, due to the National Dope Testing Lab (NDTL) being stripped of WADA accreditation in August. Since then, NADA has been sending samples to a lab in Doha.

But even that has stopped following the coronavirus outbreak with NADA looking for a new lab to send samples too. Rijiju also revealed that India was working with the Tokyo Athlete Passport Management Unit to implement the Athlete Biological Passport programme here. “India is implementing the Athlete Biological Passport program in collaboration with Tokyo APMU (Athlete Passport Management Unit) and enhanced use of scientific methods for sports specific testing,” he said.

