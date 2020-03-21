All boxers leave national camps, reporting date to be delayed

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Boxing Federation of India has decided to send all the boxers from both the men’s as well as women’s national camp home a day after the Sports Ministry ordered a complete sanitisation of its academies.

There were three boxers in the 57kg class (Kavinder Bisht, Sachin Siwach and Mohammad Hussamuddin), one each in 81kg (Brijesh Yadav) and 91 kg (Sanjeev) in Patiala while there were two boxers in the women’s 57kg (Manisha and Sonia Lather) at the IG Stadium. These are the weight categories India will try to qualify in at the World Olympic qualifiers.

After the ministry issued a directive virtually locking down the campus by restricting entry of outsiders and also asking campers to not go outside, the players thought it would be prudent to go home. With the boxing Olympic qualifier already postponed as of now, the boxers were requesting the federation to let them do so.

There were incidents involving a boxer who could not enter the premises after coming back from consulting a doctor. Boxing high-performance director Santiago Nieva and performance director Raffaele Bergamasco are in Patiala and under quarantine.

They are staying in separate quarters from the trainees and maintaining social distancing diligently. The boxers felt that since there is an indefinite gap to the world qualifiers, it would be prudent to go home and remain quarantined.

The boxers who have returned from the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifiers have already been sent home and asked to remain quarantined until March 27 and monitor their health very closely. Any symptom of coronavirus infection should be notified to the respective auth­­orities.

When contacted BFI executive director RK Sacheti confirmed that on request of the boxers, the federation has decided to call off the camps, something they were mulling.

“The boxers requested us so we think it’s plausible as the World qualifiers too have been postponed and we can let them go home and remain quarantined for some time,” said Sacheti. Also, according to the sports ministry’s directive, BFI cannot hold trials till April 15.

“Players also felt they would be more comfortable at home. We are assessing the situation very closely and a decision on the next course of action will be taken a week later.”

Joining in April?

The date of reporting, which initially was March 27 (after two weeks of quarantine for boxers who have qualified for the Olympics), too will change. The ministry directive that forbids athletes from outside from entering SAI training premises would be in effect until April 15.

Under those circumstances, the BFI believe that it might be difficult for the boxers to join the camp. A definite picture will emerge after a week or so. There is a possibility that the date of joining could be delayed as late as second week of April depending on the situation.