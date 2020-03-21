STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Archers likely to be sent back home after March event

ASI officials got in touch with AAI office-bearers in the morning, asking them to close the national camp as many army personnel had complained regarding their safety.

Archery

For representational purposes

By ​Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 pandemic in the country has led to the Army asking the Sports Ministry to adjourn the archery national camp as most archers stay outside the Army Sports Institute premises and it endangers their personnel. The Archery Asso­ci­ation of India has been informed to go ahead with their assessment trials on March 24 and 25 after which most likely, the archers will be sent back home.

ASI officials got in touch with AAI office-bearers in the morning, asking them to close the national camp as many army personnel had complained regarding their safety. This newspaper had already reported that the recurve archers stay in hotels where they come into contact with multiple outsiders on a daily basis.

Following the Army orders, AAI wrote to the Sports Ministry asking them to interve­ne and try to sort out the issue. Another issue wh­­ich had cropped up was the holding of selection trials on March 24 and 25.

The AAI had earlier informed all archers present in the camp that the trial was an Olympic selection trial, the second one to take place out of the proposed five.

But on Friday, they made a u-turn and informed the Ministry that the trial is simply an assessment trial and only 16 archers would be in attendance to which the Ministry agreed.

“It’s not selection trials, it’s an assessment within an Olympic camp as they are contained in one place. The camp is being adjourned after that. No only people coming from outside are not allowed. It is between the campers only,” a ministry official told this daily.

The AAI is happy with the outcome regarding trials. “The archers needed to go through this trial as the Olympics are approaching and we need to find the best possible team. No outsiders will be allowed and all archers will be sanitised before the trial,” an AAI source informed.

Regarding adjournment of the camp, AAI will have a final meeting with SAI and ASI officials post the trials and try to come to an arrangement. They will propose that the men be allowed to stay inside the campus and continue training as they have already obtained a team quota. Till now among women, India has secured a solitary quota through Deepika Kumari. Army rules clearly state that women cannot stay inside the ASI premises.

“The men need to keep training as their quota place is secured. We have not yet given up hope. We will try to persuade all stakeholders to allow the men to train. As for women, the next tournament which will have Olympic quota is the Berlin World Cup in June. So we have time. Most of the women have their own employers like Deepika with TATA and Bombayla Devi with Railways. They can continue to train on their own if we cannot find a solution in that day,” the AAI official added.

The two women archers who had developed fever and were asked not to remain in the camp have recovered and currently are showing no symptoms. But they have still not been allowed to enter the camp and it is uncertain whether they will be allowed to take part in the trials. Most of the archers remain unhappy after hearing news that the camp might be adjourned.

Correction

The archery trials are scheduled to be held on March 24 and 25 and not April as mentioned in Thursday’s article. The error is regretted.

